Basketball

rnz.co.nz

Breakers sign new 'fan favourite' with NBA experience

35 mins ago
Zylan Cheatham.

Zylan Cheatham. (Source: Getty)

The Breakers have signed American power-forward Zylan Cheatham as their first import player for the upcoming Australian NBL season.

The 27-year-old has played in the NBA, with stints at the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz, and most recently for Bayern Munich in Germany's Bundesliga.

Cheatham will arrive in Auckland next month on the back of six Euroleague appearances this year where he made a significant impact off the bench averaging 11.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in just 21.4 minutes of court time.

Breakers head coach Mody Maor said Cheatham exemplified the qualities he wanted in an import player.

"He plays with a special level of intensity and effort.

"What makes Zylan special is that those traits come together with elite athleticism, high-level court vision and the ability to play both on the perimeter and in the paint."

Cheatham's defensive qualities were also attractive to Maor.

Two months ago, the American achieved a career-high five steals for Bayern against Oldenburg in a game where he also had 12 points, four rebounds and three assists.

"I'm sure we have signed another fan favourite in Zylan, and I'm looking forward to working alongside him as we both share the same collective goal in our desire to win."

Cheatham is the tenth player confirmed on the Breakers roster for NBL24 joining Tom Abercrombie, Finn Delany, Will McDowell-White, Izayah Le'afa, Cam Gliddon, Dane Pineau, Dan Fotu, Mangok Mathiang and Next Star Mantas Rubštavičius.

There are 11 players in an NBL roster, with each team allowed a maximum of three imports.

A NBL Next Star has a special exemption to sit outside the 11 senior professionals.

The Breakers have two import positions to complete their roster for the new season, which starts against the Cairns Taipans on 30 September.

rnz.co.nz

BasketballBreakers

SHARE ME

More Stories

Breakers star turns down Aussie teams to stay in NZ

Breakers star turns down Aussie teams to stay in NZ

Will McDowell-White signed a new two-year deal with the Kiwi franchise although his second year has a player-option included.

Tue, Apr 11

2:03

Opinion: The Breakers are back and one man has driven it all

Opinion: The Breakers are back and one man has driven it all

Mody Maor's impact on the team after the soulless years under Dan Shamir should be something Breakers fans celebrate even if it didn't result in a trophy this year, writes Guy Heveldt.

Thu, Mar 16

2:01

'Love you, Mo!' Breakers coach uplifted after loss by player

'Love you, Mo!' Breakers coach uplifted after loss by player

Thu, Mar 16

1:41

Imperious Kings overtake Breakers for back-to-back NBL titles

Imperious Kings overtake Breakers for back-to-back NBL titles

Thu, Mar 16

Kings coach lashes out after Breakers tie finals series

Kings coach lashes out after Breakers tie finals series

Mon, Mar 13

Inspired Breakers on brink after holding nerve against Kings

Inspired Breakers on brink after holding nerve against Kings

Sun, Mar 12

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

'What is a Māori elite?' - Artist challenges anti-co-governance tour

2:41

'What is a Māori elite?' - Artist challenges anti-co-governance tour

11 mins ago

Kāinga Ora blasted for trying to change Wellington's housing rules

Kāinga Ora blasted for trying to change Wellington's housing rules

25 mins ago

1-year-old fatally shot by 3-year-old sibling in US gun accident

1-year-old fatally shot by 3-year-old sibling in US gun accident

35 mins ago

Breakers sign new 'fan favourite' with NBA experience

Breakers sign new 'fan favourite' with NBA experience

43 mins ago

Embattled Labour MP Michael Wood referred to Privileges Committee

4:33

Embattled Labour MP Michael Wood referred to Privileges Committee

SPONSORED

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success

Sponsored by Xero

Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success
1
2
3
4
5
6