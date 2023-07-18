Breakers sign new 'fan favourite' with NBA experience

The Breakers have signed American power-forward Zylan Cheatham as their first import player for the upcoming Australian NBL season.

The 27-year-old has played in the NBA, with stints at the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz, and most recently for Bayern Munich in Germany's Bundesliga.

Cheatham will arrive in Auckland next month on the back of six Euroleague appearances this year where he made a significant impact off the bench averaging 11.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in just 21.4 minutes of court time.

Breakers head coach Mody Maor said Cheatham exemplified the qualities he wanted in an import player.

"He plays with a special level of intensity and effort.

"What makes Zylan special is that those traits come together with elite athleticism, high-level court vision and the ability to play both on the perimeter and in the paint."

Cheatham's defensive qualities were also attractive to Maor.

Two months ago, the American achieved a career-high five steals for Bayern against Oldenburg in a game where he also had 12 points, four rebounds and three assists.

"I'm sure we have signed another fan favourite in Zylan, and I'm looking forward to working alongside him as we both share the same collective goal in our desire to win."

Cheatham is the tenth player confirmed on the Breakers roster for NBL24 joining Tom Abercrombie, Finn Delany, Will McDowell-White, Izayah Le'afa, Cam Gliddon, Dane Pineau, Dan Fotu, Mangok Mathiang and Next Star Mantas Rubštavičius.

There are 11 players in an NBL roster, with each team allowed a maximum of three imports.

A NBL Next Star has a special exemption to sit outside the 11 senior professionals.

The Breakers have two import positions to complete their roster for the new season, which starts against the Cairns Taipans on 30 September.

rnz.co.nz