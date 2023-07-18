Aussie sports officials slam Victoria Govt over Comm Games exit

Sporting officials from Australia have come out firing at at the Victorian Government and their Premier Daniel Andrews after the state's sudden decision to withdraw from hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Andrews announced this morning Victoria had pulled out due to financial issues, saying the cost of the event had more than doubled from their budget.

But CEO of the Commonwealth Games for Australia Craig Phillips said those claims were hyperbole.

"The stated costs overruns in our opinion are a gross exaggeration and not reflective of the operational costs presented to the Victorian 2026 organising committee board as recently as June this year... The Victorian Government ignored recommendations," Phillips said.

"The Victorian Government has jeopardised Melbourne and Victoria's standing as a sporting capital of the world."

The head coach of Australia's most successful Commonwealth Games sport is shocked by Victoria's decision to pull out of hosting the 2026 Games.

But Swimming Australia's head coach Rohan Taylor hopes the 2026 edition will be relocated, describing the Games as crucial in the build-up to Brisbane's 2032 Olympics.

"It's disappointing for the Australian public to miss out on having that event, which we know is a great opportunity for our athletes to represent their country," Taylor told AAP.

Sam Short, Elijah Winnington and Mack Horton share the podium after sweeping the Men's 400m Freestyle in Birmingham for Australia. (Source: Photosport)

"I'm disappointed they are not going to get the opportunity to do that ... athletes perform in front of home crowds.

"Hopefully we will see what option the Commonwealth Games Federation come up with, where it could be hosted.

"That's a really important competition for not only swimming but our nation.

"Hopefully it will be relocated somewhere else.

"Particularly with the build-up to Brisbane (Olympics), it's always good to have international competition."

Swimmers have dominated Australia's medal hauls at Commonwealth Games, claiming 734 of the nation's 2596 medals overall.

A total of 307 of Australia's 1001 gold medals - the most of any country at the Commonwealth Games - have been won in the pool.

Hockey is another sure source of Commonwealth Games silverware for Australia, the Kookaburras winning a seventh-straight gold in Birmingham last year while the Hockeyroos have topped the podium on four occasions.

Greta Hayes of the Hockeyroos competes with Alex Lukin of the Black Sticks in their pool match at the Commonwealth Games. (Source: Getty)

Hockey Australia chief executive David Pryles said the decision would impact the sport at all levels.

"The Commonwealth Games is one of the major tournaments for our flagship national teams and athletes, so to have a home Commonwealth Games withdrawn is hugely disappointing," he told AAP.

"(It) was going to give these athletes a time in the spotlight, an opportunity to represent their country at home in a competition that all of Australia gets behind.

"It is a missed opportunity ... to build their profile and grow their popularity.

"You can't be what you can't see."

Gold Coast deputy mayor Donna Gates and Western Australia premier Roger Cook have ruled out any prospect of rescuing the event, with Cook labelling it a "highly expensive sugar hit of a 12-day sporting festival".

"Our (2018) Commonwealth Games were so successful because they were very well planned over 10 years," Gates said.

"It would be impractical to think that any city could step in now with such a short timeframe."