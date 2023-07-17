Business
Staff at Bakers Delight in Australia allegedly underpaid $1.34m

26 mins ago
A baker working at a bakery.

A baker working at a bakery. (Source: istock.com)

Bakery chain Bakers Delight is facing legal action after 142 staff at three outlets in Hobart were allegedly underpaid AU$1.25 million (NZ$1.34 million).

The Fair Work Ombudsman alleges Bakers Delight Holdings, the franchisor of the chain in Australia, is liable for AU$642,162 (NZ$689,187.60) of the underpayments between February 2019 and October 2020.

It is claimed the company became aware the stores' franchisee had been underpaying staff but failed to take preventative action.

A Bakers Delight Holdings spokesman said the company strongly disagreed with the ombudsman's interpretation of the legislation and had done "everything reasonable" to prevent the alleged contraventions.

The ombudsman has also taken legal action against the couple who owned and managed the stores, John Vince Puglisi and Lisa Kay Puglisi, and their company Make Dough Enterprises.

Most of the allegedly underpaid staff were young workers, as young as 14, while four were visa holders.

One apprentice baker was allegedly underpaid AU$106,281 (NZ$114,062.20).

All alleged underpayments, which started in July 2017 at the Kingston, Lindisfarne and Eastlands stores, remain outstanding.

Make Dough Enterprises was placed into liquidation earlier this year when the three stores closed.

The ombudsman claims staff were underpaid entitlements, including minimum wages, weekend and public holiday penalty rates, and had money unlawfully deducted from their termination pay.

The ombudsman alleges an audit commissioned by the franchisor in February 2019 identified underpayments and other non-compliance issues at the stores.

Bakers Delight Holdings provided the audit findings to the Puglisis and Make Dough Enterprises the same month and asked them to commit to measures to address the issues.

It is alleged the Puglisis and Make Dough Enterprises refused to take action and Bakers Delight Holdings took no further action to address the non-compliance.

The first hearing for the Federal Court case is expected in late July.

The Bakers Delight Holdings spokesman said the company's offer to pay employees the full amount of back pay allegedly owed was rejected by the ombudsman.

"We apologise to those employees affected by this and are determined to ensure that everyone employed under the brand always receives their full and correct entitlements," he said.

"We have fully cooperated with the (ombudsman) throughout their investigation into Make Dough Enterprises and we now look forward to seeing the matter resolved as soon as possible."

