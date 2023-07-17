Entertainment
Singer Ronan Keating's brother dies in car crash

Ronan Keating's brother Ciaran has died in a car crash.

Ciaran's son Ruairí plays for Cork City FC and the soccer team announced news of his death on social media, saying that it was "deeply saddened at the passing of Ciaran Keating, father of our player Ruairí Keating".

Cork City - who play in the League of Ireland Premier Division - said in a statement: "We extend our deepest sympathies to Ruairi and the entire Keating family at this exceptionally difficult time.

"We ask that the family's privacy be respected. Funeral arrangements will be confirmed in due course.

"May he rest in peace."

Ciaran was involved in a two-vehicle accident yesterday. The driver of the other vehicle was seriously injured and was taken to Mayo University Hospital following the collision.

Ciaran - who was aged in his 50s - was travelling with his wife, Ann Marie Keating, to watch their son play. Ann Marie and the other vehicle's passenger have both received treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, the League of Ireland has expressed its condolences to the Keating family.

The league said on Twitter: "The League of Ireland is deeply saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Ruairi Keating's father Ciaran.

"We would like to send our condolences to Ruairi and his family and all at @CorkCityFC at this very difficult time. (sic)"

Councillor John O'Malley has also offered his condolences.

He said: "Everyone is shocked and saddened by the awful news.

"He was highly regarded by all who knew him here and we are thinking of his wife and children and his extended family."

Ronan, 46 - who rose to fame as part of Boyzone in the 1990s - is believed to have rushed to Ireland following the tragedy.

