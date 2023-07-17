New Zealand
1News

Search underway after two dirt bike riders go missing in forest

7:35am
Police at Akatarawa Forest after two people failed to return from an off-road motorcycle ride on Sunday.

Police at Akatarawa Forest after two people failed to return from an off-road motorcycle ride on Sunday. (Source: 1News)

Rescue teams searched Upper Hutt's Akatarawa Forest last night after two people were reported missing.

The pair failed to return from an off-road motorcycle ride yesterday, a police spokesperson said.

Police were called about 9.40pm after the pair failed to return at the expected time of 5pm.

"The pair's 4WD vehicles were located at the entrance," police said.

"Search and rescue teams were deployed in the area last night and the search will recommence at first light this morning.

"Updates will be provided proactively when available."

New ZealandWellington

SHARE ME

More Stories

3 arrested in Wellington after crashing into oncoming traffic

3 arrested in Wellington after crashing into oncoming traffic

After a driver failed to stop for police, their vehicle collided with another, which then nudged into a third vehicle.

Fri, Jul 14

Orchestra bursts into song in protest at Victoria University

Orchestra bursts into song in protest at Victoria University

The dramatic sounds filled the atrium and brought passers-by to a standstill.

Thu, Jul 13

1:52

Porirua suspicious death: Police release name of dead man

Porirua suspicious death: Police release name of dead man

Tue, Jul 11

0:36

Bendy buses may hit capital's streets to help on busiest route

Bendy buses may hit capital's streets to help on busiest route

Tue, Jul 11

3:01

'Suspicious' death in Porirua's Titahi Bay, police investigate

'Suspicious' death in Porirua's Titahi Bay, police investigate

Sat, Jul 8

0:36

Man dies in Porirua's Titahi Bay after diving from boat

Man dies in Porirua's Titahi Bay after diving from boat

Fri, Jul 7

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

'Critical' or 'unfunded promise'? National's pothole plan unpacked

2:42

'Critical' or 'unfunded promise'? National's pothole plan unpacked

30 mins ago

Oda wins wheelchair final to become youngest male Wimbledon champ

Oda wins wheelchair final to become youngest male Wimbledon champ

50 mins ago

Man, 18, who died in Christchurch crash named

Man, 18, who died in Christchurch crash named

8:01am

Trial to begin for mother accused of killing her three daughters

Trial to begin for mother accused of killing her three daughters

7:35am

Search underway after two dirt bike riders go missing in forest

Search underway after two dirt bike riders go missing in forest

7:26am

Person run over after interrupting Auckland burglary

Person run over after interrupting Auckland burglary
1
2
3
4
5
6