Search underway after two dirt bike riders go missing in forest

Rescue teams searched Upper Hutt's Akatarawa Forest last night after two people were reported missing.

The pair failed to return from an off-road motorcycle ride yesterday, a police spokesperson said.

Police were called about 9.40pm after the pair failed to return at the expected time of 5pm.

"The pair's 4WD vehicles were located at the entrance," police said.

"Search and rescue teams were deployed in the area last night and the search will recommence at first light this morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Updates will be provided proactively when available."