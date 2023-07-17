Russia has 'sufficient stockpile' of cluster bombs, Putin says

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview that Moscow has a "sufficient stockpile" of cluster munitions, and warned that Russia "reserves the right to take reciprocal action" if Ukraine uses the controversial weapons.

In his first comments on the delivery of cluster munitions to Ukraine from the US, Putin said that Russia hasn't used cluster bombs in the war with Ukraine so far.

But the use of cluster bombs by both Russia and Ukraine has been widely documented, including by The Associated Press and international humanitarian organisations, and cluster rounds have been found in the aftermath of Russian strikes.

"Until now, we have not done this, we have not used it, and we have not had such a need," he said.

Rossiya TV reporter Pavel Zarubin published excerpts of the interview to his Telegram channel before a scheduled broadcast.

The Pentagon said earlier this week that cluster munitions provided by the United States had arrived in Ukraine.

The munitions, which are bombs that open in the air and release scores of smaller bomblets, are seen by the US as a way to get Kyiv critically needed ammunition to help bolster its offensive and push through Russian front lines.

US leaders debated the thorny issue for months, before President Joe Biden made the final decision last week.

A cluster ammunition rocket lies in a sunflower field. (Source: Associated Press)

Cluster bombs have long been criticised by humanitarian groups, and some US allies, because those used in previous conflicts have had a high "dud rate", meaning that they often leave behind unexploded bomblets that can harm civilians long after a battle has ended.

Proponents argue that Russia has already been using cluster munitions in Ukraine and that the weapons the US is providing have been improved to leave behind far fewer unexploded rounds.

Ukraine has promised to use them only away from densely populated areas.