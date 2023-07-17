Entertainment
Michael J. Fox thanks wife Tracy Pollan for '35 years of laughter'

49 mins ago
Michael J. Fox has taken to social media to celebrate his 35th wedding anniversary.

Michael J. Fox has paid a glowing tribute to Tracy Pollan on their 35th wedding anniversary.

The 62-year-old actor has taken to social media to heap praise on his wife, thanking her for 35 years of love and support.

Alongside a series of throwback photos, he wrote on Instagram "35 years of laugher, living, listening and loving you @tracy.pollan . Thank you for it all. Forever yours, Mike (sic)".

Tracy, 63, has also taken to social media to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

The actress wrote on Instagram "35 years!!! Happy anniversary my love. Here’s to many more glorious adventures together. I could not love you more (sic)".

The Hollywood star hailed Tracy for being so supportive of him amid his health struggles.

Michael - who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1991 - told People Magazine "Every day we have something we laugh about for a good two minutes.

"The kind of support she gives me, I feel like a husband, a father and a friend first, and then somewhere way down the line, I’m someone with Parkinson’s."

Michael underwent surgery on a non-cancerous tumour on his spine in 2018, and although he was subsequently forced to re-learn how to walk and now struggles with memorisation, he's still loving life.

The actor - who is best known for playing Marty McFly in the Back to the Future franchise - shared "I love being with my family. I love being with Tracy.

"I love that I don’t do a lot of useless stuff that I used to do, because I don’t have the energy or the time."

