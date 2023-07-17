Cash flow woes a big hurdle for small business success

Cash flow is essential for any business, but especially for small businesses.

It can mean the difference between being able to pay suppliers and employees, or not.

A new survey conducted by Xero shows many of those small business owners are not paying themselves in order to keep their operations afloat.

The research found 46% of New Zealand's business owners and 60% of sole traders are not paying themselves at the moment as the current economic climate puts the squeeze on them financially.

Furthermore, more than half of small businesses (52%) have also increased their prices in order to manage their cash flow challenges.

These cash flow issues are mostly due to clients and customers not paying their bills promptly, Xero Country Manager Bridget Snelling says.

"Cash flow is a real issue for small businesses, driven primarily by inconsistent cash flow – that is, not being paid on time," she says.

"This means small businesses can’t pay their own suppliers on time, they can’t keep cash reserves, and it;s making it difficult to repay their own debt."

Xero’s research last year found almost half of all invoices owed to small businesses in 2021 were paid late. It also showed these late paid invoices are costing New Zealand's small businesses $456 million per year.

"What this basically means is there's a huge amount of money not being circulated around our economy," Snelling says.

Cash flow management is impacting more than just the books, too, with 80% of Kiwi small business owners saying they feel stressed because of it, while 70% reported increased anxiety and 60% said they were having trouble sleeping.

What to do about late payments?

Both small and large businesses need to do their part to tackle this crisis of cash flow, Snelling says.

This includes small businesses making it as easy as possible to get paid quickly, and large businesses recognising they need to pay invoices faster, especially during tougher economic times.

"Small businesses can help themselves get paid faster by adopting digital tools like those in Xero's app store," Snelling says.

"Using a platform like Xero to digitise the sending of invoices with automatic reminders can help.

"There are also things like including a 'pay now' button on their invoice so when someone receives it, they can pay automatically. Anything that makes it faster and easier to be paid is really important."

Snelling is also challenging large businesses to pay their invoices more promptly.

"Big businesses are often culprits in delaying payments to small businesses, so we've been challenging them to commit to paying those invoices withing 10 working days to help with cash flow," she says.

"We hear stories of some businesses sometimes delaying repayments by up to 90 days or longer.

"It's really important for big businesses to understand if they withhold payments, it has a significant impact on small business and their ability to actually keep their doors open."

Benefits for the whole economy

Taking these kinds of steps to address cash flow challenges ultimately makes for a healthier economy, Snelling says.

"According to MBIE, 97% of businesses in Aotearoa are classed as small businesses. Unlike large businesses, small businesses don't typically have working capital available to help them stay afloat," she says.

"Ultimately, if small businesses are closing, there is a knock-on impact to any employees they have and obviously any supply arrangements they have.

"But if businesses are getting paid on time, the flow-on effect is they're then able to service their commitments in a timely fashion as well, and retain people in employment.

"So, this has a really strong knock-on effect for our country."

This content is sponsored by Xero. You can find out more about cash flow management at its cash flow hub.