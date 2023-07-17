Tennis
Associated Press

Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic in five sets to win Wimbledon

6:02am
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning a point against Serbia's Novak Djokovic in the final of the men's singles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning a point against Serbia's Novak Djokovic in the final of the men's singles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London. (Source: Associated Press)

Carlos Alcaraz put aside a poor start and surged down the stretch to end Novak Djokovic's 34-match winning streak at Wimbledon.

Alcaraz beat Djokovic 1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in an engaging, back-and-forth final, claiming his first championship at the All England Club and second Grand Slam trophy overall.

The No. 1-ranked Alcaraz prevented Djokovic from what would have been a record-tying eighth title, and fifth in a row, at the grass-court tournament.

Djokovic also was kept from claiming his 24th career major.

Instead of Djokovic, a 36-year-old from Serbia, becoming the oldest male champion at Wimbledon in the Open era, Alcaraz, a 20-year-old from Spain, became the third-youngest.

The age gap between the two was the widest in any men's Slam final since 1974.

