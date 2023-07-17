World
Associated Press

1 dead after being knocked from gondola at Quebec resort

3:20pm
Gondolas rise above Mont-Tremblant Resort, where one person died and another was critically injured after a gondola crashed into a piece of construction equipment, in Mont-Tremblant, Quebec.

Gondolas rise above Mont-Tremblant Resort, where one person died and another was critically injured after a gondola crashed into a piece of construction equipment, in Mont-Tremblant, Quebec. (Source: Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

One person died and another was critically injured when they were knocked out of a sightseeing gondola today at the popular Mont-Tremblant resort, authorities said.

Quebec provincial police said the crash occurred shortly before noon when a piece of construction equipment struck the gondola at the mountain resort around 105 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

Police said in an email that the other passenger was taken to a Montreal-area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators from the major crimes division were sent to the scene.

The Tremblant Resort Association declined to comment on the accident, but said in a post on Facebook that activities at the mountain were suspended after the accident.

