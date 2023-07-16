Other Sport

rnz.co.nz

Wilde blitzes field for sprint World Triathlon Championship title

17 mins ago
Hayden Wilde wins in Hamburg.

Hayden Wilde wins in Hamburg. (Source: Marcus Brandt / RNZ)

Olympic bronze medalist Hayden Wilde is the newly crowned Super Sprint World Triathlon Champion after winning the final in Hamburg with an early burst on the run.

New Zealand's Wilde broke away on the first lap of the 1.75km run course to clock 19 min 26 sec, mere seconds ahead of Portugal's Vasco Vilaca and Britain's Alex Yee.

The Super Sprint format comprises a 300m swim followed by a 7.5km bike ride and a 1.75km run.

Reigning Olympic champion Kristian Blummenfelt of Norway was fourth.

After three stages of intense racing, Wilde again showed his sprint credentials in the final race.

"I had to do some work in that first round and the legs weren't feeling too good, but I was a bit more relaxed in the second out front," Wilde said.

"My tactic was always to try and get a couple of seconds swinging round into transition and get away.

"Everyone's upping their game and starting that race it was always going to be difficult to get it done."

Wilde remains second overall in the World Triathlon Championship Series with Vilaca holding first position after five races.

Fellow Kiwi Tayler Reid was 11th in the men's race.

The women's race was won by Cassandre Beaugrand of France from Britain's Beth Potter.

New Zealand's Nicole van der Kaay claimed a top 10 finish with an impressive sixth place.

rnz.co.nz

Other Sport

SHARE ME

More Stories

Lisa Adams defends gold at Para Athletics World Champs

Lisa Adams defends gold at Para Athletics World Champs

Adams successfully retained her world shot put F37 title with a championship record performance of 14.84 metres - 4cm better than her 2019 performance.

Tue, Jul 11

Aussie times mountain run to claim Tour de France yellow jersey

Aussie times mountain run to claim Tour de France yellow jersey

On his Tour de France debut, former Giro d’Italia champion Jai Hindley took the yellow jersey after winning the 162.7km fifth stage that also included a daunting 15.2km grind up Col de Soudet.

Thu, Jul 6

1:50

Against the odds: Kiwi para sprinter turns nightmare into dream

Against the odds: Kiwi para sprinter turns nightmare into dream

Fri, Jun 30

3:14

Kiwi evades opponents and orca for Ocean Race three-peat

Kiwi evades opponents and orca for Ocean Race three-peat

Wed, Jun 28

2:29

The swimmer turned rower who's off to Europe with the NZ squad

The swimmer turned rower who's off to Europe with the NZ squad

Sat, Jun 24

2:02

Watch: Screams as 2 boats collide at round-the-world yacht race

Watch: Screams as 2 boats collide at round-the-world yacht race

Fri, Jun 16

Latest

Popular

17 mins ago

Wilde blitzes field for sprint World Triathlon Championship title

Wilde blitzes field for sprint World Triathlon Championship title

21 mins ago

FBI opens criminal probe into violent LA cop encounters

0:49

FBI opens criminal probe into violent LA cop encounters

9:42am

New website launched for kids with family who have experienced a stroke

New website launched for kids with family who have experienced a stroke

9:11am

New look at old clue helps in arrest over Long Island murders

New look at old clue helps in arrest over Long Island murders

7:59am

Search underway for children missing in Southland bush

Search underway for children missing in Southland bush

7:48am

Pumas break Wallabies hearts with stirring comeback win

Pumas break Wallabies hearts with stirring comeback win
1
2
3
4
5
6