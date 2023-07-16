Golf
Associated Press

Watch: NBA star Steph Curry makes hole-in-one at golf tournament

5:49pm
Steph Carry traded the basketball for golf clubs.

Steph Carry traded the basketball for golf clubs. (Source: Associated Press)

Stephen Curry, from way downtown!

The Golden State Warriors star made a hole-in-one in the American Century Championship celebrity tournament.

Fans roared as Curry hit the shot on the 152-yard par-3 seventh hole at Edgewood Tahoe, ripped off his hat, held a finger in the air and sprinted to the hole, smacking the flag like a runner crossing the finish line.

“That was wild,” Curry said. “It was good contact, right at the stick, but even if you’re painting the flag and it looks good, you never really expect it to go in. I just saw a bunch of hands go up, and then you just kind of black out.”

The eight-point ace helped Curry maintain the lead in the modified Stableford event, three points ahead of Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski and former tennis player Mardy Fish. Players also receive a point for par, three for birdie and six for eagle and are deducted two points for double bogey or worse.

Curry had 50 points after his 23-point round. Fish, the 2020 winner, had a 29-point day. Pavelski scored 24 points.

Curry had his second career hole-in-one and the fifth in tournament history.

“You see it land, and it just disappears,” Pavelski said. “It was pretty cool. We were trying to get to Steph. He just kind of spins out of it and takes off. He’s got some good speed on him.”

Three-time winner Mark Mulder and 63-year-old actor Jack Wagner, a two-time winner, were tied for fourth with 38 points.

Former LPGA Tour great Annika Sorenstam was tied for eighth with 34 points.

Defending champion Tony Romo, also the 2018 and 2019 champion, was tied for 12th with 32 points. Aaron Rodgers also had 32, while Pat Mahomes was 57th with a point. Charles Barkley was 81st in the 93-player field at minus-23.

Golf

SHARE ME

More Stories

Daniel Hillier, Ryan Fox shoot solid starts to Scottish Open

Daniel Hillier, Ryan Fox shoot solid starts to Scottish Open

Both golfers are warming up for the British Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, and Hillier in particular will be hoping to maintain momentum.

Fri, Jul 14

Lydia Ko bounces back at US Open after tough opening day

Lydia Ko bounces back at US Open after tough opening day

Day 2 saw a marked improvement from the Kiwi golfer.

Sat, Jul 8

Watch: Ko's US Open derailed by 'mind-blowing' quadruple bogey

Watch: Ko's US Open derailed by 'mind-blowing' quadruple bogey

Fri, Jul 7

Lydia Ko confident of turning form around at Pebble Beach

Lydia Ko confident of turning form around at Pebble Beach

Thu, Jul 6

Kiwi Hillier produces stunning finish to win British Masters

Kiwi Hillier produces stunning finish to win British Masters

Mon, Jul 3

Kiwi Hillier leads BMW International after stellar second round

Kiwi Hillier leads BMW International after stellar second round

Sat, Jun 24

Latest

Popular

22 mins ago

Woman who vanished after reporting child on US highway reappears

Woman who vanished after reporting child on US highway reappears

26 mins ago

Warriors serve another massive win against shell-shocked Sharks

Warriors serve another massive win against shell-shocked Sharks

28 mins ago

Exclusive: Counterfeit cash on the rise in New Zealand

2:19

Exclusive: Counterfeit cash on the rise in New Zealand

37 mins ago

Aitchison sprints to world para athletics gold

Aitchison sprints to world para athletics gold

6:05pm

No improvements in cost of living survey since March

No improvements in cost of living survey since March

5:49pm

Watch: NBA star Steph Curry makes hole-in-one at golf tournament

Watch: NBA star Steph Curry makes hole-in-one at golf tournament
1
2
3
4
5
6