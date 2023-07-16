New Zealand
1News

Watch: Moment kids are reunited with parents after going missing in Southland bush

57 mins ago

Two Dunedin children have been found "safe and well" after they went missing yesterday afternoon in Southland bush.

Southland Police Area Commander Inspector Mike Bowman said searchers found the boy, 8, and girl, 11, 1.5km from the campground at the northern end of Mavora Lakes Rd.

They were in a clearing near the lake.

Police earlier said the children hadn't returned after going for a bushwalk from the campground at 2.30pm yesterday. Officers were called about the missing children about 5.15pm.

Searchers had been out overnight and more were deployed at first light.

Queenstown Police's Terry Wood told 1News the pair had been "disorientated" and had "tried to find their way out but haven't been able to".

"They could hear search teams when they were in the trees overnight. They spent the night in the forest and they huddled down under a tree."

One of the Mavora Lakes in Southland.

One of the Mavora Lakes in Southland. (Source: istock.com)

Wood said the children had a cell phone in their possession but no reception to call for help.

The children were found after walking to a clearing after being woken by the sound of helicopters.

"Around that point, a search team has made their way in, doing a sound line, and they came within earshot of each other and come together and search teams located the two children safe and well - cold, but safe and well," he said.

"They were in really good spirits and didn't appear to be suffering too much from their ordeal. They were doing really well."

He said the families were "very delighted and relieved this morning when they were found".

Bowman said the children have been taken back to the Search and Rescue base and are being looked at by medical staff.

"Police wish to thank everyone who was involved in the search overnight and this morning, including volunteers who travelled from around the Southern region to join the search."

New ZealandSouthland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Invercargill civic leader quits after blowing on woman's neck

Invercargill civic leader quits after blowing on woman's neck

Alan Dennis, former president of the Invercargill Licensing Trust, has admitted to approaching a woman from behind during a visit to her workplace.

Wed, Jul 5

Concreter accused of accepting cash, vanishing before job done

Concreter accused of accepting cash, vanishing before job done

Fair Go is on the trail of Samuel White, who has left clients and a hire company out of pocket.

Mon, Jul 3

10:18

Cold blast sees snow and road closures

Cold blast sees snow and road closures

Sun, Jul 2

2:48

Iwi upset at Invercargill mayor's push for non-metaphorical te reo

Iwi upset at Invercargill mayor's push for non-metaphorical te reo

Wed, Jun 28

4:21

Beckenridge case: Police, family disagree on fate of missing duo

Beckenridge case: Police, family disagree on fate of missing duo

Mon, Jun 26

2:11

Southland department store confirms closure

Southland department store confirms closure

Mon, Jun 26

Latest

Popular

7 mins ago

8 tips for a good night's sleep, according to a neuroscientist

4:23

8 tips for a good night's sleep, according to a neuroscientist

41 mins ago

National pledges $500m for 'pothole repair fund', Govt hits back

1:00

National pledges $500m for 'pothole repair fund', Govt hits back

57 mins ago

Watch: Moment kids are reunited with parents after going missing in Southland bush

0:46

Watch: Moment kids are reunited with parents after going missing in Southland bush

2:50pm

MP, Waiheke locals protest 'overpriced' Fullers ferry service

0:46

MP, Waiheke locals protest 'overpriced' Fullers ferry service

2:50pm

6 bodies pulled from flooded tunnel in South Korea

6 bodies pulled from flooded tunnel in South Korea

1:55pm

Elon Musk says Twitter ad revenue has dropped by half

2:13

Elon Musk says Twitter ad revenue has dropped by half
1
2
3
4
5
6