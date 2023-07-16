League
AAP

Warriors serve another massive win against shell-shocked Sharks

24 mins ago
The Warriors celebrate a try against the Sharks.

The Warriors celebrate a try against the Sharks. (Source: Photosport)

The Warriors have emerged as a genuine finals threat after trouncing Cronulla 44-12 in arguably their best performance of an NRL season that continues to build impressively for the New Zealand-based team.

Three-try blitzes in either half were the catalyst for the Warriors win in front of 24,000 fans at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland, which moved them into a share of fourth place on the NRL ladder.

Both teams had early chances.

Jesse Ramien was held up over the line for the Sharks and in-form Warriors winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak had a cross-field kick evade his grasp in the first 10 minutes.

But it was Cronulla who struck first.

The Warriors' left edge gave Nicho Hynes far too much room to move, allowing the playmaker to stride through for an easy try.

The Sharks suffered a setback shortly after as Teig Wilton limped up the tunnel with what looked to be a serious leg injury.

From there, the Warriors gained the ascendancy after being gifted good field position off some ill-discipline from the visitors.

Shaun Johnson ran the ball of the last play and linked well with Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad to send Watene-Zelezniak in for his 13th try of the season.

Johnson again showed his class, sending Rocco Berry over with a perfectly timed short ball in the 27th minute to give the Warriors the lead, before kicking a 40/20 that set up a try for the hard-running Addin Fonua-Blake.

Wayde Egan finds open space against the Sharks.

Wayde Egan finds open space against the Sharks. (Source: Photosport)

But the Warriors weren't done.

Wayde Egan broke the line in the next set, stepping Hynes and sending Luke Metcalf under the posts to make the lead 22-6.

The Sharks did hold a period of ascendancy early in the second half but the Warriors absorbed the pressure and made the visitors pay with their first real attacking chance of the stanza.

Dylan Walker sent a ball to Berry, who slid through a big overlap on halfway and set up Nicoll-Klokstad to score.

Again the Warriors hit the knockout combination shortly after when Josh Curran crashed over off another Johnson short ball.

By that stage the Sharks were playing for pride as Briton Nikora picked up a consolation try with six minutes to go.

The Warriors had the last say when Adam Pompey stepped his way over to finish proceedings.

The result means the two teams now have a share of fourth place, although the Warriors have a bye in hand.

