Teen drunk-driver's ute catches fire after tyres pop during burnout

5:13pm
A ute which caught on fire after two tyres popped while doing a burnout south of Adelaide.

A teenage drunk-driver has popped two tyres during a burnout, causing his ute to catch fire.

Emergency crews were called to Aldinga, south of Adelaide, in the early hours of this morning following the teen's call for help.

When police arrived, flames were coming from the rear of a Ford ute.

The P-plater told police the engine had overheated while driving, but on further inspection police could see both rear tyres had popped off their rims.

Police believe the 17-year-old driver from Aldinga had popped the tyres doing a burnout and then attempted to drive home on rims.

The ute's rear end subsequently overheated and caught fire.

The teen was also breath-tested and blew more than three times the legal limit for a fully licensed driver.

He was reported for aggravated misuse of a motor vehicle, drink-driving and two counts of breaching his provisional conditions, with an instant six-month loss of licence.

The vehicle was impounded for 28 days and defected, with the driver summonsed to appear in court at a later date.

