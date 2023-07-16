Search underway for children missing in Southland bush

A search is continuing this morning for two children missing since yesterday afternoon in Southland bush.
Police say the 8-year-old boy and 11-year-old girl didn't return after going for a bushwalk from the campground at the northern end of Mavora Lakes Rd at 2.30pm.
Police were called about the missing children about 5.15pm.
Searchers have been out overnight and a further 30 searchers were deployed at first light today.
A helicopter has been brought in to help. Police, search dogs and volunteers from Land Search and Rescue, along with Amateur Radio Emergency Communications, are also involved in the search.
