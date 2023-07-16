New Zealand
1News

Search underway for children missing in Southland bush

7:59am
One of the Mavora Lakes in Southland.

One of the Mavora Lakes in Southland. (Source: istock.com)

A search is continuing this morning for two children missing since yesterday afternoon in Southland bush.

Police say the 8-year-old boy and 11-year-old girl didn't return after going for a bushwalk from the campground at the northern end of Mavora Lakes Rd at 2.30pm.

Police were called about the missing children about 5.15pm.

Searchers have been out overnight and a further 30 searchers were deployed at first light today.

A helicopter has been brought in to help. Police, search dogs and volunteers from Land Search and Rescue, along with Amateur Radio Emergency Communications, are also involved in the search.

New ZealandSouthland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Invercargill civic leader quits after blowing on woman's neck

Invercargill civic leader quits after blowing on woman's neck

Alan Dennis, former president of the Invercargill Licensing Trust, has admitted to approaching a woman from behind during a visit to her workplace.

Wed, Jul 5

Concreter accused of accepting cash, vanishing before job done

Concreter accused of accepting cash, vanishing before job done

Fair Go is on the trail of Samuel White, who has left clients and a hire company out of pocket.

Mon, Jul 3

10:18

Cold blast sees snow and road closures

Cold blast sees snow and road closures

Sun, Jul 2

2:48

Iwi upset at Invercargill mayor's push for non-metaphorical te reo

Iwi upset at Invercargill mayor's push for non-metaphorical te reo

Wed, Jun 28

4:21

Beckenridge case: Police, family disagree on fate of missing duo

Beckenridge case: Police, family disagree on fate of missing duo

Mon, Jun 26

2:11

Southland department store confirms closure

Southland department store confirms closure

Mon, Jun 26

Latest

Popular

16 mins ago

Wilde blitzes field for sprint World Triathlon Championship title

Wilde blitzes field for sprint World Triathlon Championship title

20 mins ago

FBI opens criminal probe into violent LA cop encounters

0:49

FBI opens criminal probe into violent LA cop encounters

9:42am

New website launched for kids with family who have experienced a stroke

New website launched for kids with family who have experienced a stroke

9:11am

New look at old clue helps in arrest over Long Island murders

New look at old clue helps in arrest over Long Island murders

7:59am

Search underway for children missing in Southland bush

Search underway for children missing in Southland bush

7:48am

Pumas break Wallabies hearts with stirring comeback win

Pumas break Wallabies hearts with stirring comeback win
1
2
3
4
5
6