US Powerball prize grows to $1.4b after no jackpot winner drawn

Another Powerball drawing ended with no winner last night, sending the jackpot soaring to an estimated US$900 million (NZ$1.4 billion).

No ticket for tonight's drawing matched the winning combination: white balls 2, 9, 43, 55, 57 and red Powerball 18. The jackpot was estimated at US$875 million (NZ$1.3 billion).

Ticket buyers for Tuesday's drawing have a chance at either US$900 million (NZ$1.4 billion) paid out in yearly increments or a US$465.1 million (NZ$730.2 million), one-time lump sum before taxes.

The top prize is the third biggest Powerball jackpot and the seventh largest in US lottery history, Powerball said in a statement today.

While there was no jackpot winner, Powerball said three tickets that matched all five white balls are eligible to claim US$1 million (NZ$1.5 million) prizes, including two in Texas and one in Colorado.

ADVERTISEMENT

The jackpot will keep growing until someone wins.

The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The largest Powerball jackpot was US$2.04 billion (NZ$3.3 billion) in November.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly US$253 million (NZ$397.2 million). Since then, no one has won the grand prize in the past 37 consecutive drawings.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.