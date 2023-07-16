World
Associated Press

US Powerball prize grows to $1.4b after no jackpot winner drawn

9:32pm
A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store in the US.

A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store in the US. (Source: Associated Press)

Another Powerball drawing ended with no winner last night, sending the jackpot soaring to an estimated US$900 million (NZ$1.4 billion).

No ticket for tonight's drawing matched the winning combination: white balls 2, 9, 43, 55, 57 and red Powerball 18. The jackpot was estimated at US$875 million (NZ$1.3 billion).

Ticket buyers for Tuesday's drawing have a chance at either US$900 million (NZ$1.4 billion) paid out in yearly increments or a US$465.1 million (NZ$730.2 million), one-time lump sum before taxes.

The top prize is the third biggest Powerball jackpot and the seventh largest in US lottery history, Powerball said in a statement today.

While there was no jackpot winner, Powerball said three tickets that matched all five white balls are eligible to claim US$1 million (NZ$1.5 million) prizes, including two in Texas and one in Colorado.

The jackpot will keep growing until someone wins.

The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The largest Powerball jackpot was US$2.04 billion (NZ$3.3 billion) in November.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly US$253 million (NZ$397.2 million). Since then, no one has won the grand prize in the past 37 consecutive drawings.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

WorldNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Woman who vanished after reporting child on US highway reappears

Woman who vanished after reporting child on US highway reappears

Carlee Russell vanished for two days after telling a family member she was stopping to check on a child she saw walking on the side of an interstate highway.

6:45pm

FBI opens criminal probe into violent LA cop encounters

FBI opens criminal probe into violent LA cop encounters

A deputy threw a woman to the ground by her neck last month in a grocery store parking lot after she started recording an arrest with her cellphone.

10:24am

0:49

New look at old clue helps in arrest over Long Island murders

New look at old clue helps in arrest over Long Island murders

9:11am

2 US women accused of chaining children to spend years in prison

2 US women accused of chaining children to spend years in prison

Sat, Jul 15

Woman arrested on drug charges in death of Robert De Niro's grandson

Woman arrested on drug charges in death of Robert De Niro's grandson

Sat, Jul 15

Las Vegas police officer found guilty in string of casino heists

Las Vegas police officer found guilty in string of casino heists

Sat, Jul 15

Latest

Popular

9:32pm

US Powerball prize grows to $1.4b after no jackpot winner drawn

US Powerball prize grows to $1.4b after no jackpot winner drawn

8:53pm

Ukraine biding its time in counteroffensive against Russia

Ukraine biding its time in counteroffensive against Russia

8:20pm

Aus sailor rescued after 2 months adrift in Pacific Ocean

2:00

Aus sailor rescued after 2 months adrift in Pacific Ocean

7:51pm

Sunday: Our child is different and we want to make that normal

13:39

Sunday: Our child is different and we want to make that normal

7:17pm

Matariki: Thousands turn out to set Hawke's Bay coastline alight

2:04

Matariki: Thousands turn out to set Hawke's Bay coastline alight

6:45pm

Woman who vanished after reporting child on US highway reappears

Woman who vanished after reporting child on US highway reappears
1
2
3
4
5
6