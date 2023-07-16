National pledges $500 million for 'pothole repair fund'

National has pledged to establish a half billion-dollar "pothole repair fund" if the party is elected in October, as transport shapes up to be a key election issue.

The party's transport spokesperson Simeon Brown said the $500 million for the fund would come from re-prioritising spending from existing initiatives.

He said the money would come from de-funding "blanket speed limit reductions and excessive speed bump installations" and "the failed Road to Zero advertising campaign".

"The cost of the Pothole Repair Fund will be met from re-prioritising spending within the National Land Transport Programme towards investment in safer roads which are properly maintained."

The proposed fund would see the $500 million allocated over three years towards repairs on Waka Kotahi state highways and local roads controlled by councils.

There would also be a "new directive to NZTA to double the current rate of roading renewals," according to National.

National's public service spokesman Simeon Brown (Source: 1News)

Brown continued: "Potholes are a safety hazard and have been causing significant damage and disruption to freight and motorists all over the country.

"National will also introduce new rules for pothole repair on state highways, including halving the standard response time for pothole repair from 48 to 24 hours, and introducing a requirement for NZTA to undertake renewal and rehabilitation work on at least 2% of the roading network each year, more than double the current rate."

The trucking industry lobby gave its "thumbs up" to National's new policy pledge in a media release published shortly after the party's announcement.

National Road Carriers Association chief executive Tim Marshall suggested road maintenance had "slipped" amid a focus on public transport, railways, and road safety.

"The focus on getting the basics right — road maintenance — has clearly slipped. The National Party's policy gives clear direction to NZTA to focus on the table stakes essential for drivable roads," he said.

"It is critical that we not only keep up with the 2% run rate needed each year to replace the roading asset, but that we actually do more to recover the decades we've been falling behind."