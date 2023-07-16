World
Associated Press

Mystery as woman vanishes after reporting child on US highway

11:57am
Missing woman Carlee Russell.

Missing woman Carlee Russell. (Source: Hoover Police)

Police in Alabama are searching for a 25-year-old woman who vanished after telling a family member that she was stopping to check on a child she saw walking on the side of an interstate highway.

Hoover police say Carlethia "Carlee" Nichole Russell called 911 on Thursday night and then a family member to say she saw a young child walking on the side of I-459. When officers arrived at the location, they found Russell's car and her cell phone but were unable to find her or a child in the area.

Lt. Daniel Lowe said the family member on the phone with Russell lost contact with her even though the line remained open. He said a single witness reported possibly seeing a grey vehicle and a man standing outside of Carlee's vehicle, but they have no additional information.

Police asked people to report any information they might have about her disappearance.

"No piece of information is too small in this investigation," Lowe told reporters on Friday (local time).

Lowe said police are pursing all possibilities in the disappearance. "We're certainly leaving nothing off the table," he said when asked if investigators believe she was abducted.

Family members organised a search in the area.

"We're just gonna scour the earth," Russell's dad, Carlos Russell, told WVTM. "There's no stopping us."

Talitha Russell told al.com that her daughter was headed home after leaving work and stopping to get food. She was on the phone with her brother's girlfriend when she said she saw a child on the roadside.

"My son's girlfriend heard her asking the child, 'Are you OK?' She never heard the child say anything but then she heard our daughter scream," Talitha Russell said. "From there, all you hear on her phone is background noise from the interstate."

Police said an anonymous donor offered a US$20,000 (NZ$31,000) reward for Russell's safe return and another US$5000 (NZ$7000) reward is available through Crime Stoppers.

Hoover is about 16km south of Birmingham.

