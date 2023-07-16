World
Associated Press

Elon Musk says Twitter ad revenue has dropped by half

1:55pm
New Twitter owner Elon Musk.

Elon Musk says Twitter is still losing cash because advertising has dropped by half.

In a reply to a tweet offering business advice, Musk tweeted, “We’re still negative cash flow, due to (about a) 50% drop in advertising revenue plus heavy debt load. Need to reach positive cash flow before we have the luxury of anything else,” he concluded.

Ever since he took over Twitter in a NZ$75 billion (US$44 billion) deal last fall, Musk has tried to reassure advertisers who were concerned about the ouster of top executives, widespread layoffs and a different approach to content moderation.

Some high-profile users who had been banned were allowed back on the site.

In April, Musk said most of the advertisers who left had returned and that the company might become cash-flow positive in the second quarter.

In May, he hired a new chief executive, Linda Yaccarino, an NBCUniversal executive with deep ties to the advertising industry.

But since then, Twitter has upset some users by imposing new limits on how many tweets they can view in a day, and some users complained that they were locked out of the site.

Musk said the restrictions were needed to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data.

Twitter got a new competitor this month when Facebook owner Meta launched a text-focused app, Threads, and gained tens of millions of sign-ups in a few days.

Twitter responded by threatening legal action.

