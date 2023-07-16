New Zealand
Children found after going missing in Southland bush

11:10am
One of the Mavora Lakes in Southland.

One of the Mavora Lakes in Southland. (Source: istock.com)

Two children have been found "safe and well" after they went missing yesterday afternoon in Southland bush.

Southland Police Area Commander Inspector Mike Bowman said searchers found the boy, 8, and girl, 11, 1.5km from the campground at the northern end of Mavora Lakes Rd.

They were in a clearing near the lake.

Police earlier said the children hadn't returned after going for a bushwalk from the campground at 2.30pm yesterday. Officers were called about the missing children about 5.15pm.

Searchers had been out overnight and more were deployed at first light.

Bowman said the children have been taken back to the Search and Rescue base and are being looked at by medical staff.

"Police wish to thank everyone who was involved in the search overnight and this morning, including volunteers who travelled from around the Southern region to join the search."

