6 bodies pulled from flooded tunnel in South Korea

2:50pm
Rescuers work to search for survivors along a road submerged by floodwaters leading to an underground tunnel in Cheongju, South Korea.

Rescuers work to search for survivors along a road submerged by floodwaters leading to an underground tunnel in Cheongju, South Korea. (Source: Kim Ju-hyung/Yonhap via AP)

South Korean rescue workers pulled six bodies from vehicles trapped in a flooded tunnel, as days of heavy rain triggered flash floods and landslides and destroyed homes, leaving more than 30 people dead and forcing thousands to evacuate, officials said today.

Nearly 400 rescue workers, including divers, were searching the tunnel in the central city of Cheongju, where around 15 vehicles, including a bus, got swept away in a flash flood yesterday evening, Seo Jeong-il, chief of the city’s fire department, said in a briefing.

Nine survivors were rescued from the tunnel, but the total number of passengers trapped in vehicles wasn't immediately clear, Seo said.

South Korea has been pounded by heavy rains since July 9. The rainfall had forced nearly 6000 people to evacuate and left 27,260 households without electricity in the past several days while flooding or destroying dozens of homes, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said.

Houses collapsed from a landslide caused by heavy rain are seen in Yecheon, South Korea.

Houses collapsed from a landslide caused by heavy rain are seen in Yecheon, South Korea. (Source: Yun Kwan-shick/Yonhap via AP)

The bodies pulled from the vehicles in Cheongju weren’t immediately reflected in the ministry’s official death toll, which was 26 as of this morning.

South Korea’s weather agency said some parts of the country will continue to receive heavy rain. President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was visiting Ukraine yesterday, asked Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to mobilise all available resources to respond to the disaster, according to Yoon’s office.

