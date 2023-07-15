Sport
Associated Press

Jamahal Hill to vacate light heavyweight UFC title

8:54am
Jamahal Hill won the then-vacant light heavyweight title by beating Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 in January.

Jamahal Hill won the then-vacant light heavyweight title by beating Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 in January. (Source: Getty)

UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill will relinquish his title after rupturing his Achilles tendon.

Hill said on his YouTube page late on Thursday (local time) that the injury will require surgery and lengthy rehabilitation.

"If I had my choice, would I like to give up the belt?" he said. "No, I wouldn't. You got to be consistent. I understand, it's the business. The show must go on. I'm not exempt from that."

Hill won the then-vacant light heavyweight title by beating Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 in January and had planned to defend it against former champion Jiří Procházka. Procházka previously held the title before vacating it due to a shoulder injury last year.

Hill was on a four-fight win streak and is 12-1 overall.

Sport

