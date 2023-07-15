India launches lander, rover to explore moon's south pole

An Indian spacecraft has blazed its way toward the far side of the moon in a follow-up mission to its failed effort nearly four years ago to land a rover on the lunar surface.

Chandrayaan-3, the word for "moon craft" in Sanskrit, took off from a launchpad in Sriharikota in southern India with an orbiter, a lander and a rover, in a demonstration of India's emerging space technology. The spacecraft embarked on a journey that is expected to last slightly over a month before landing on the moon's surface later in August.

Applause and cheers swept through mission control at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, where the Indian Space Research Organisation's engineers and scientists celebrated as they monitored the launch of the spacecraft. Thousands of Indians cheered outside the mission control centre and waved the national flag as they watched the spacecraft rise into the sky.

"Congratulations India. Chandrayaan-3 has started its journey towards the moon," ISRO Director Sreedhara Panicker Somanath said shortly after the launch.

A successful landing would make India the fourth country — after the United States, the former Soviet Union, and China — to achieve the feat.

India's previous attempt to land a robotic spacecraft near the moon's little-explored south pole ended in failure in 2019. It entered the lunar orbit but lost touch with its lander that crashed while making its final descent to deploy a rover to search for signs of water. According to a failure analysis report submitted to the ISRO, the crash was caused by a software glitch.

The US$140 million (NZ$220 million) mission in 2019 was intended to study permanently shadowed moon craters that are thought to contain water deposits and were confirmed by India's Chandrayaan-1 mission in 2008.

Somanath said the main objective of the mission this time was a safe and soft landing on the moon. He said the Indian space agency has perfected the art of reaching up to the moon, "but it is the landing that the agency is working on".

Numerous countries and private companies are in a race to successfully land a spacecraft on the lunar surface. In April, a Japanese company's spacecraft apparently crashed while attempting to land on the moon. An Israeli nonprofit tried to achieve a similar feat in 2019, but its spacecraft was destroyed on impact.

With nuclear-armed India emerging as the world's fifth-largest economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nationalist government is eager to show off the country's prowess in security and technology.

"Chandrayaan-3 scripts a new chapter in India's space odyssey. It soars high, elevating the dreams and ambitions of every Indian," Modi said in a tweet after the launch.

India is using research from space and elsewhere to solve problems at home. Its space programme has already helped develop satellite, communication and remote-sensing technologies and has been used to gauge underground water levels and predict weather in the country, which is prone to cycles of drought and flood.

India is also looking forward to its first mission to the International Space Station next year, in collaboration with the United States as part of agreements between Modi and US President Joe Biden at the White House last month.

As part of its own space programme, active since the 1960s, India has launched satellites for itself and other countries, and successfully put one in orbit around Mars in 2014.

Meanwhile, as India's spacecraft successfully launched, a rocket being developed by the Japanese space agency exploded during testing.

Smoke rises as an engine for an Epsilon S rocket exploded during a test at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's testing site in Noshiro, Akita Prefecture, northeastern Japan. (Source: Associated Press)

The cause of the accident at the facility in Akita Prefecture, northeastern Japan, was still being investigated, the agency, JAXA, said. It was unclear and when testing for the Epsilon S rocket could resume.

Japanese TV news footage from the site shows the test starting normally, with white smoke shooting out at the side. About a minute later, flames and grey smoke burst upward in an explosion, and the roof is seen blowing off a building.

The failure is a setback for JAXA's ambitions to enter fully into the launch market for small satellites, a market that is expected to grow.

An Epsilon S demonstration launch had been scheduled for this fiscal year, but a launch attempt failed in May. JAXA's launch of another kind of rocket called H3 failed in March.

But an earlier Epsilon has worked and managed to send several satellites into orbit.