'Glimmer of hope' for NSW community after wedding bus crash

7:58pm
NSW Premier Chris Minns at the Singleton Roosters' first games after the deadly Hunter Valley bus crash.

NSW Premier Chris Minns at the Singleton Roosters' first games after the deadly Hunter Valley bus crash. (Source: Chris Minns)

Local AFL club players rocked by the deadly Hunter Valley bus crash have made a difficult return to the field as a new memorial for those who lost their lives was announced.

Attending the Singleton Roosters' first games back on this afternoon, NSW Premier Chris Minns acknowledged the grief felt by the community and promised funding to expand the club's facilities.

Many of the ten people killed in the Greta crash in June were members of the close-knit club.

"There's no consolations after a terrible tragedy like this, but if there's a glimmer of hope it's that the community's been able to lean on one another to get through the last few weeks," Minns said.

"When things go bad and there's terrible accidents or tragedies, the people of the Hunter Valley are there for one another and that's a message I think we can send to the rest of the state."

The state government has pledged NZ$1.8 million to upgrade the club, used by more than 22,000 people, an amount that is hoped to go some way to helping them heal.

"This investment recognises the emotional toll of the recent bus tragedy, providing a space for healing and unity," Minns said.

The upgrades will include new change rooms, a first-aid room, toilets and internal renovations.

It's hoped the improvements will support the development of the sport in the Hunter region by providing a venue that can host future regional tournaments.

The expansion will be jointly funded with NZ$268,000 from the AFL and a separate cash commitment by Singleton Council.

Singleton Roosters club president Dylan Hixon said the community's heart remains broken but has been buoyed by the outpouring of support.

"We are a family here and we've lost parts of our family and that's really hard for myself and for all of us," he said.

"I love this club and I'll love it til the day I die."

Earlier this week a memorial service was held at the club for Nadene McBride and her daughter Kyah who were both killed in the crash, leaving behind dad and husband Graham "Banger" McBride, who was at the games today.

"Banger's such a strong bloke. We love you mate," Hixon said.

Ten guests travelling home from a wedding were killed when their bus rolled onto its side at Greta on its way to Singleton late at night on the June long weekend.

Investigations into the tragedy continue after the bus driver was charged with 10 counts of dangerous driving causing death.

Police allege the bus was going too fast to negotiate a roundabout.

