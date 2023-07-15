World
Associated Press

2 US women accused of chaining children to spend years in prison

4:05pm
Jayme Kushman, left, and Jaime Sena were both found guilty on multiple counts of child abuse.

Two women in eastern New Mexico will spend years behind bars after reaching plea agreements in a case accusing them of beating children in their care and chaining them to their beds, prosecutors said.

Jayme Kushman, 38, pleaded guilty to five counts of child abuse and was sentenced today to 15 years.

Jaime Kay Sena, 30, pleaded no contest to four counts of child abuse and received a six-year sentence earlier this month, prosecutors said.

The case stemmed from an investigation that started in 2022 when state child welfare workers received a tip about children locked in cages.

New Mexico State Police served search warrants at a Texico home near the Texas border and found six children, ranging in age from 5 to 16, living in unsanitary conditions with the two women.

Authorities uncovered three days of security footage showing the children being starved, beaten and chained for long periods of time, District Attorney Quentin Ray said in a statement.

Prosecutors played segments of video in court showing some of the abuse. They also said a child was chained to his bed for 14 consecutive hours with no food, water or access to go to the bathroom.

The victims included Sena’s children, Kushman’s family members and at least one foster child.

State District Judge Drew Tatum said the case was among the most inhumane he has seen but that "these children will overcome this as they get treatment and therapy".

A third defendant, Lora Melancon, is expected to plead guilty to two counts of child abuse on Tuesday as part of a plea agreement, the district attorney’s office said.

