Whoopie Goldberg's strong hologram stance in will

Whoopi Goldberg has a provision in her will not to make her likeness into a hologram.

The 67-year-old actress plans to be "dust in the wind" after she dies because she wants to be cremated and she took measures to protect her own image when she's no longer around.

Speaking on The View about her desire to be cremated, she said: "I'm just going to be dust in the wind.

"I'm going to be going around the world, I'm going to be everywhere. I might be in your backyard - I don't know.

"I don't want people to feel obligated to come to the cemetery.

"If you want to remember me, remember me."

Co-host Joy Behar then asked if she cares how she is portrayed after death and Whoopi replied: "I don't want to be a hologram.

"That's been in my will for 15 years. They don't ask you, that's the thing.

"They just do it, and then you go - 'Hey, isn't that Tupac?' Wait a minute. I don't want that. It's a little freaky, creepy, yeah."

And when co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin noted holographic recordings of celebrities after their death are seen as OK if permitted by their estate, the Ghost actress quipped: "My estate doesn't want it. My estate wants to be left alone."

This isn't the first time Goldberg has spoken about her will on the show.

In December, she revealed there's also a clause which stops biopics about her life and career being made unless her family give permission.

Discussing Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde, she said at the time: "They're not going to make films, because in my will it says, 'Unless you speak to my family, try it.' Try it."