Secret Service stumped over cocaine found at White House

21 mins ago
The White House. (Source: Associated Press)

No fingerprints or DNA turned up on the bag of cocaine found in a lobby at the White House last week despite a sophisticated FBI crime lab analysis, and surveillance footage of the area didn't identify a suspect, according to a summary of the Secret Service investigation obtained by The Associated Press.

There are no leads on who brought the drugs into the building.

US Secret Service agents found the white powder during a routine White House sweep on July 2, in a heavily trafficked West Wing lobby where staff go in and out and tour groups gather to drop their phones and other belongings.

"Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered," Secret Service officials said in the summary.

It's most likely the bag was left behind by one of the hundreds of visitors who travelled in and out of the building over the weekend, according to a person familiar with the investigation who was not authorised to talk about an ongoing probe and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The presence of cocaine at the White House prompted a flurry of criticism and questions from Republicans, who received a closed briefing on the results of the investigation.

"There is no equal justice," House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said . "Anything revolving around 'Biden, Inc.' gets treated different than any other American and that's got to stop."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden believed it was "incredibly important" for the Secret Service to get to the bottom of how the drugs ended up in the White House.

The Secret Service is responsible for securing the White House and led the investigation.

Biden wasn't there at the time of the discovery. He was at Camp David with members of his family for the holiday weekend.

The complex was briefly evacuated as a precaution when the white powder was found.

The fire department was called in to test the substance on the spot to determine whether it was hazardous, and the initial test came back negative for a biohazard but positive for cocaine.

