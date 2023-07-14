World
Associated Press

Putin says Wagner mercenary group 'doesn't exist' in legal terms

9:52pm
Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Source: Associated Press)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Wagner private military company "simply doesn't exist" as a legal entity, in comments adding to the series of often bizarre twists that have followed the group's abortive revolt last month — the most serious threat to Putin's 23-year rule amid the war in Ukraine.

"There is no law on private military organisations. It simply doesn't exist," Putin told a Russian newspaper, referring to the Wagner group.

Putin recounted to Kommersant his own version of a Kremlin event attended by 35 Wagner commanders, including the group's chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, on June 29.

That meeting came just five days after Prigozhin and his troops staged a stunning but short-lived rebellion against Moscow authorities.

The meeting was revealed earlier this week by a Kremlin official.

Putin said that at the talks, Wagner rejected an offer to keep its troops in Ukraine, where they have played key battlefield roles, under the leadership of their direct commander.

"All of them could have gathered in one place and continued to serve," Putin told the newspaper. "And nothing would have changed for them. They would have been led by the same person who had been their real commander all along."

Putin has previously said that Wagner troops had to choose whether to sign contracts with the Russian Defence Ministry, move to neighbouring Belarus or retire from service.

According to Putin, although "many nodded" when he made his proposal, Prigozhin rejected the idea, responding that "the boys won't agree with such a decision".

This, Putin said, was one of "several employment options" put forward at the meeting.

Yevgeny Prigozhin and his commanders have pledged loyalty to the Russian government

Yevgeny Prigozhin and his commanders have pledged loyalty to the Russian government (Source: Associated Press)

During the revolt that lasted less than 24 hours, Prigozhin's mercenaries quickly swept through the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and captured the military headquarters there without firing a shot, before driving to within about 200 kilometres of Moscow.

Prigozhin described the move as a "march of justice" to oust the military leaders, who demanded that Wagner sign contracts with the Defence Ministry by July 1.

The fate of Prigozhin and the terms of a deal that ended the armed rebellion by offering amnesty for him and his mercenaries, along with permission to move to Belarus, remain cloudy.

Wagner mercenaries are completing the handover of their weapons to the Russian military, the Defence Ministry said.

Their disarming of Wagner reflects efforts by Russian authorities to defuse the threat they posed and also appears to herald an end to the mercenary group’s operations on the battlefield in Ukraine, where Kyiv's forces are engaged in a counteroffensive.

WorldRussia invades UkraineUK and Europe

SHARE ME

More Stories

Video: Brawl in Kosovo parliament after PM sprayed with water

Video: Brawl in Kosovo parliament after PM sprayed with water

There were wild scenes after Prime Minister Albin Kurti was sprayed with water as he spoke.

3:13pm

0:30

Whales butchered in front of cruise passengers in Faroe Islands

Whales butchered in front of cruise passengers in Faroe Islands

The Ambassador Ambition arrived in Torshavn on Sunday to a red sea, as nearly 80 pilot whales were corralled to shore before they were slaughtered during the annual event.

11:23am

Italian judges' ruling on 'quick grope' of schoolgirl sparks outrage

Italian judges' ruling on 'quick grope' of schoolgirl sparks outrage

9:43am

Andrew Tate sues his accusers in human trafficking case

Andrew Tate sues his accusers in human trafficking case

6:52am

Ukraine repels Russian missiles and drones, wounding two

Ukraine repels Russian missiles and drones, wounding two

Thu, Jul 13

Huw Edwards named as suspended BBC presenter

Huw Edwards named as suspended BBC presenter

Thu, Jul 13

3:28

Latest

Popular

10:03pm

Police appeal after armed group rob Christchurch store

Police appeal after armed group rob Christchurch store

9:52pm

Putin says Wagner mercenary group 'doesn't exist' in legal terms

Putin says Wagner mercenary group 'doesn't exist' in legal terms

9:36pm

US cop's brother outlines family plan to rob Vegas casino

US cop's brother outlines family plan to rob Vegas casino

9:14pm

Iconic hot sauce's price gets spicy with supplies short

Iconic hot sauce's price gets spicy with supplies short

8:53pm

Fake five-star restaurant reviews come with salty intentions

2:16

Fake five-star restaurant reviews come with salty intentions

8:36pm

Rest and new rotations in the mix at Silver Ferns World Cup camp

1:50

Rest and new rotations in the mix at Silver Ferns World Cup camp
1
2
3
4
5
6