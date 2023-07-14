World
Associated Press

Mexican cartel hitman pleads guilty, ending 20-year investigation

3:42pm
The federal courthouse stands in North Dakota.

The federal courthouse stands in North Dakota. (Source: Associated Press)

An accused hitman for a Mexican drug cartel pleaded guilty today to federal charges, ending a nearly 20-year-old investigation involving dozens of defendants.

Juan Francisco Sillas-Rocha, of Tijuana, Mexico, pleaded guilty to three charges in a hearing before Chief Judge Peter Welte in North Dakota, US, including conspiracy to commit murder in furtherance of the continuing criminal enterprise.

He is expected to be sentenced in early 2024; he faces life in prison and millions of dollars in fines, a local news outlet reported.

His attorney, Matthew Lombard, did not immediately respond to phone or email messages from The Associated Press for comment on Sillas-Rocha's guilty plea.

Authorities have said Sillas-Rocha was a top lieutenant for the Arellano Felix cartel, which for decades smuggled cocaine, cannabis and other drugs into the United States.

The Felix cartel was a long-time competitor of the Sinaloa cartel led by notorious drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman.

Sillas-Rocha was indicted in 2011 and was arrested later that year in Tijuana, but was extradited last year to North Dakota to face his charges after years of litigation in Mexico, according to the US Attorney's Office in North Dakota.

Sillas-Rocha once boasted to authorities he killed up to 30 people a month during the Felix cartel's prime in Tijuana, according to a detective in North Dakota.

The case reaches back to 2004, when the drug trafficking investigation dubbed Operation Speed Racer began in Fargo, and involves the 2005 killing of a man who failed to pay for roughly 2.5kg of methamphetamine supplied by Sillas-Rocha and delivered to Fargo.

The probe uncovered an alleged criminal enterprise transporting methamphetamine, cocaine and cannabis from Washington, California and Mexico to North Dakota and Minnesota.

Ultimately, 66 people were charged in 18 indictments; Sillas-Rocha's guilty plea ends the investigation, the federal authorities said.

"The prosecution, extradition, and now conviction, of Juan Sillas-Rocha, brings to an end over a decade of tireless, coordinated effort by investigators and prosecutors from Fargo, North Dakota and San Diego, California and sends a powerful message that violence perpetrated or orchestrated by persons at the highest levels of Mexican drug trafficking organisations against persons in the United States will not go unanswered," San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan said in a statement.

WorldCrime and JusticeNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Secret Service stumped over cocaine found at White House

Secret Service stumped over cocaine found at White House

The protection agency found the bag during a routine sweep in an area open to the public earlier in the month.

20 mins ago

'Aggressive' sea otter wanted in US after stealing surfboards

'Aggressive' sea otter wanted in US after stealing surfboards

US Fish and Wildlife Service says the mammal has been acting aggressively and should not be approached by the public.

2:50pm

0:44

Fire kills nearly 250 animals at wildlife Florida centre

Fire kills nearly 250 animals at wildlife Florida centre

10:50am

20 kids found working 12 hour days in Mexican tourist town

20 kids found working 12 hour days in Mexican tourist town

10:15am

New Zealander stabbed in 'completely random' Vancouver attack

New Zealander stabbed in 'completely random' Vancouver attack

9:59am

Italian judges' ruling on 'quick grope' of schoolgirl sparks outrage

Italian judges' ruling on 'quick grope' of schoolgirl sparks outrage

9:43am

Latest

Popular

4 mins ago

Smoke billows from Christchurch shed fire near homes

Smoke billows from Christchurch shed fire near homes

20 mins ago

Secret Service stumped over cocaine found at White House

Secret Service stumped over cocaine found at White House

45 mins ago

Tom Cruise to partner with NASA for new movie

Tom Cruise to partner with NASA for new movie

4:53pm

Kiri Allan to return to work, resume full duties, PM announces

Kiri Allan to return to work, resume full duties, PM announces

4:34pm

Ears as effective as DNA in identifying people - new study

Ears as effective as DNA in identifying people - new study

4:07pm

Sydney's WorldPride festival a huge international success

Sydney's WorldPride festival a huge international success
1
2
3
4
5
6