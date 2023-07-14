Matariki 2023: Kiwis come together to celebrate, reflect

People have gathered around the country to celebrate and remember on Aotearoa's second Matariki public holiday.

The rising of Matariki marks the start of the new year in the Māori lunar calendar.

Hundreds gathered at Mt Ngongotahā in Rotorua, including Dr Rangi Mātāmua, one of the driving forces behind Matariki being recognised as a public holiday.

People gather at Rotorua's Te Puia for Matariki (Source: Supplied)

"I’m just overwhelmed with the uptake and I think people are really beginning to embrace the themes of Matariki, honouring our dead, celebrating who we are and thinking about who we want to be, the connection to the environment," he said on the official broadcast of the event.

"Today, this morning, there are thousands of hautapu happening across the country, if not tens of thousands. So cool."

This year's theme was Matariki Kāinga Hokia - encouraging people to return to their whānau and their people.

"I wanted to get across the idea that when Matariki rises, it calls us home, back to the places we call home and the people we call home. And it is a little bit of a challenge perhaps, to let people know we are responsible to those people we call home and the places we call home.

The hautapu at Te Puia in Rotorua (Source: Supplied)

"To our fresh water, to our oceans, to our whenua. That is the intent I hope people embrace among that saying Matariki Kainga Hokia."

At Auckland's Bastion Point, National's Christopher Luxon said it had been "really special" seeing New Zealanders embracing Matariki.

"What a great time of celebration and reflection, a real privilege to be here today."

Government Minister Carmel Sepuloni said it had been wonderful being hosted by Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei.

"Recognising mātauranga and everything that's important and giving value to it, it's awesome."

To her, Matariki was about reflecting on the year gone, letting things go, moving forward and new beginnings.

The hautapu ceremony in Rotorua (Source: TVNZ)

