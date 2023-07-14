World
Associated Press

Italian judges' ruling on 'quick grope' of schoolgirl sparks outrage

9:43am
In their verdict, dated July 6, a panel of judges concluded that the inappropriate gesture was so brief that it left "ample doubts" on whether it was voluntary, and found the argument that it was in jest "convincing".

In their verdict, dated July 6, a panel of judges concluded that the inappropriate gesture was so brief that it left "ample doubts" on whether it was voluntary, and found the argument that it was in jest "convincing". (Source: 1News)

An Italian court has cleared a janitor who groped a schoolgirl on the grounds that he did it for "just a few seconds" and without "libidinous or lusty intent," in a ruling that has sparked widespread outrage.

According to court documents, the girl said the man came behind her, put his hands in her underwear and slightly lifted her in the air as she pulled up her trousers after walking up a staircase with a friend.

The incident took place in April last year in Rome at a high school in the Ostiense neighbourhood and "the whole thing lasted about five-10 seconds," judges said in their ruling.

The school caretaker, 66, said he reached for the back of the girl's trousers, holding her up for a few seconds, "as a joke".

Afterwards he pleaded with the girl to let it pass, telling her, "You will ruin my life, I didn't do anything to you".

In their verdict, dated July 6, a panel of judges concluded that the inappropriate gesture was so brief that it left "ample doubts" on whether it was voluntary, and found the argument that it was in jest "convincing".

Andrea Buitoni, a lawyer for the girl, told the Fanpage news site that the decision would "definitely" be appealed.

"This is not the way an old man jokes with a 17-year-old girl. At least that's what I think," the girl was quoted as saying by the Corriere della Sera newspaper, which said she has just turned 18.

The verdict has triggered an online protest, with thousands of social media users posting videos of themselves touching intimate body parts with the hashtags #10seconds and #quickgrope.

The online campaign was started earlier this week by actor and comedian Paolo Camilli, who stars in The While Lotus TV series, and says, fondling his chest in front of the camera "if this is not harassment, what is?".

WorldCrime and JusticeUK and Europe

SHARE ME

More Stories

Whales butchered in front of cruise passengers in Faroe Islands

Whales butchered in front of cruise passengers in Faroe Islands

The Ambassador Ambition arrived in Torshavn on Sunday to a red sea, as nearly 80 pilot whales were corralled to shore before they were slaughtered during the annual event.

21 mins ago

20 kids found working 12 hour days in Mexican tourist town

20 kids found working 12 hour days in Mexican tourist town

Police have rescued 20 kids ranging in age from one to 17 from rented rooms in the resort town of Playa del Carmen, an investigation is ongoing.

10:15am

Spacey in tears as he addresses court: 'My world exploded'

Spacey in tears as he addresses court: 'My world exploded'

9:11am

Andrew Tate sues his accusers in human trafficking case

Andrew Tate sues his accusers in human trafficking case

6:52am

Ukraine repels Russian missiles and drones, wounding two

Ukraine repels Russian missiles and drones, wounding two

8:14pm

LA cop punches baby-holding mum in face twice during arrest

LA cop punches baby-holding mum in face twice during arrest

7:28pm

0:49

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death revealed

Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death revealed

7 mins ago

Women to receive equal prize money at cricket's biggest events

Women to receive equal prize money at cricket's biggest events

21 mins ago

Whales butchered in front of cruise passengers in Faroe Islands

Whales butchered in front of cruise passengers in Faroe Islands

53 mins ago

Matariki 2023: Kiwis come together to celebrate, reflect

1:57

Matariki 2023: Kiwis come together to celebrate, reflect

53 mins ago

Jabeur into second Wimbledon final after beating Sabalenka

Jabeur into second Wimbledon final after beating Sabalenka

55 mins ago

Fire kills nearly 250 animals at wildlife Florida centre

Fire kills nearly 250 animals at wildlife Florida centre
1
2
3
4
5
6