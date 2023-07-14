World
Fire kills nearly 250 animals at wildlife Florida centre

54 mins ago
A city employee cares for an animal at Alligator and Wildlife Discovery Centre

A city employee cares for an animal at Alligator and Wildlife Discovery Centre (Source: Associated Press)

An early morning fire killed nearly all the animals at a wildlife centre in Florida, officials said.

News outlets reported the fire broke out around 3am Thursday (local time) at the Alligator and Wildlife Discovery Centre in Madeira Beach, near St. Petersburg on Florida's Gulf Coast.

“We suffered from a tragic fire last night. Nearly all of the animals are gone. We are devastated,” a post on the wildlife centre's Facebook page said.

Sonny Flynn, who owns the centre, told a local news outlet that all of the mammals inside the building died and many of the reptiles were injured. Small mammals, lizards, amphibians, turtles and tortoises, fresh and saltwater marine life, and alligators were among the 250 animals at the centre.

“They didn’t deserve this. This is my whole life,” Flynn said. “They all have names, they all have personality, I come in every morning and talk to them like Dr. Dolittle.”

Flynn said about 95% of the animals at the centre were “pet surrenders because people didn’t know how to take care of them, or they weren’t able to take care of them.”

Madeira Beach Fire Department Fire Chief Clint Belk told news outlets that crews were met with heavy fire and smoke at the front of the building.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause.

