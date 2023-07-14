World
Associated Press

20 kids found working 12 hour days in Mexican tourist town

10:15am
A street in Playa del Carmen (stock image)

A street in Playa del Carmen (stock image) (Source: istock.com)

Police in Mexico rescued 20 kids ranging in age from one to 17 from rented rooms in the resort town of Playa del Carmen, where they were forced to work 12 hours per day selling snacks and trinkets on the streets and beaches, authorities said.

Prosecutors in the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo, where Playa del Carmen is located, said that the children and adolescents were from the largely indigenous and impoverished state of Chiapas.

The children had been promised that they would be paid and could send money home to their families. But when they asked for their pay, the adults they worked for said it had already been sent to their parents. Notebooks were found with registers of names and amounts, prosecutors said, but it remained under investigation whether the money had been sent.

Prosecutors said the kids were forced to work dawn to dusk, and were filthy, poorly dressed and undernourished when found.

Two suspects were detained at the low-slung complex of rented rooms in Playa del Carmen. No charges were announced, but Mexico has laws against child exploitation or trafficking.

The kids were transferred to a child welfare agency. It was not clear when or if they would be returned to their parents.

WorldCrime and JusticeNorth America

SHARE ME

More Stories

Fire kills nearly 250 animals at wildlife Florida centre

Fire kills nearly 250 animals at wildlife Florida centre

"They all have names, they all have personality, I come in every morning and talk to them like Dr. Dolittle." the owner said.

54 mins ago

New Zealander stabbed in 'completely random' Vancouver attack

New Zealander stabbed in 'completely random' Vancouver attack

The victim was attacked from behind and went to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

9:59am

Italian judges' ruling on 'quick grope' of schoolgirl sparks outrage

Italian judges' ruling on 'quick grope' of schoolgirl sparks outrage

9:43am

Andrew Tate sues his accusers in human trafficking case

Andrew Tate sues his accusers in human trafficking case

6:52am

Ukraine repels Russian missiles and drones, wounding two

Ukraine repels Russian missiles and drones, wounding two

8:14pm

LA cop punches baby-holding mum in face twice during arrest

LA cop punches baby-holding mum in face twice during arrest

7:28pm

0:49

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death revealed

Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death revealed

6 mins ago

Women to receive equal prize money at cricket's biggest events

Women to receive equal prize money at cricket's biggest events

20 mins ago

Whales butchered in front of cruise passengers in Faroe Islands

Whales butchered in front of cruise passengers in Faroe Islands

52 mins ago

Matariki 2023: Kiwis come together to celebrate, reflect

1:57

Matariki 2023: Kiwis come together to celebrate, reflect

52 mins ago

Jabeur into second Wimbledon final after beating Sabalenka

Jabeur into second Wimbledon final after beating Sabalenka

54 mins ago

Fire kills nearly 250 animals at wildlife Florida centre

Fire kills nearly 250 animals at wildlife Florida centre
1
2
3
4
5
6