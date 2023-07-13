World
Associated Press

Turbulence on US flight injures 2 passengers, 2 flight attendants

10:28am

(Source: Getty)

Two passengers and two flight attendants were injured when a plane hit turbulence while flying from North Carolina to Florida, officials said.

The Allegiant flight was traveling from Asheville Regional Airport to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, where it landed normally and taxied to the gate under its own power, the airline said in a statement. The plane was carrying 179 passengers and six crew members.

The Airbus A320 dropped about 1.5 kilometers, from an elevation of about 5.5. kilometers to 4 kilometers, in less than two minutes, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware.

Airport paramedics met the plane to assess the four injured people, Allegiant said. They were taken to a nearby hospital, but officials didn't immediately provide details about their injuries.

Allegiant said it was working with the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board to investigate.

