Human remains found after explosion levels Queensland home

3:56pm

Human remains have been found after a home was destroyed in a deadly fireball north of Brisbane.

They were discovered as police searched for a man feared dead after the explosion at Murrumba Downs that investigators believe was sparked by a gas bottle ignition.

The continuing investigation includes forensic testing to identify the remains, police said in a statement.

Emergency crews were met by towering plumes of dark smoke and widespread debris when they arrived at the gated community on Wednesday afternoon.

Police evacuated neighbouring properties and closed surrounding streets while fire crews spent two hours working to extinguish the blaze.

Investigators said it was fortunate no other injuries were reported following the "substantial explosion" as they searched for the townhouse's owner and sole occupant.

Acting Detective Inspector Stephen Windsor said there were no concerns for community safety.

"We don't believe that there's anyone else involved in this matter," he told reporters today.

"We don't hold any other concerns and we are currently not looking for a suspect."

Property records identify the property's owner as the same man whose social media posts in recent weeks outlined personal financial difficulties.

"My mortgage payments 15 months ago were 1200 and (now) just under 3000," he wrote on Facebook.

Det Insp Windsor said it was clear the owner faced challenges.

"The information I've been provided is that the male person has had some challenges and some current pressures in life," he said.

Where to get help.

Where to get help. (Source: 1News)

Investigators would conduct a "thorough and complete search" of the scene.

"I don't have any time frame in terms of how long that will go for," Det Insp Windsor said.

