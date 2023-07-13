New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

Locals worried by stockpile of same chemical that caused Beirut blast

42 mins ago
Ammonium nitrate is being stored in Te Kōwhai without resource consent.

Ammonium nitrate is being stored in Te Kōwhai without resource consent. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Locals in the Waikato town Te Kōwhai are deeply concerned about a large stockpile of a potentially explosive chemical being stored without resource consent.

Ammonium nitrate, the chemical that caused a major explosion in Beirut in 2020, is used in New Zealand as an explosive in quarries.

Resident Stephen Darby has a childcare centre near the storage site.

He told RNZ's Nine to Noon that to date the companies involved have shown a pattern of disorganisation and he has little trust in them.

"The severity of an event would be so significant, I don't why they wouldn't choose a location that was less populated," he said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand asked the company in March to consider finding a safer long-term storage site.

However, Move Logistics, which stores, handles, and transports the chemical in New Zealand, said it operated in a professional manner and the risks were low.

It said the chemical by itself could not burn or explode.

"It is chemically impossible, provided there is no combustible material in the immediate vicinity of the store."

Waikato District Council said the companies involved had been storing the chemical without consent since March.

It said it told the property owner many times a resource consent was needed.

The council has since served an abatement notice requiring immediate removal of the material but the chemical is still there.

"The council has issued infringement notices and fine in relation to the non-compliance to the abatement notice."

A resource consent application has now been received but is on hold.

WorkSafe said the business storing the chemical was issued an independent location compliance certificate in March.

It had also met the requirements of the Health and Safety at Hazardous Substances Regulations 2017.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandHamilton and Waikato

SHARE ME

More Stories

Police arrest pair over fake bank notes

Police arrest pair over fake bank notes

The pair are due to appear in Rotorua District Court on two charges of possessing forged bank notes, one charge of forging bank notes, and one charge of possessing implements to make counterfeit banknotes.

6:59pm

Te Huia train banned from central Auckland after safety incidents

Te Huia train banned from central Auckland after safety incidents

Waikato Regional Council committee's deputy chair said the restriction of the service to a station on the outskirts of Auckland was "bitterly disappointing".

Tue, Jul 11

Watch: Truckies rally behind Hamilton boy for unforgettable birthday

Watch: Truckies rally behind Hamilton boy for unforgettable birthday

Mon, Jul 10

4:25

Young Farmer of the Year calls on more young people to enter sector

Young Farmer of the Year calls on more young people to enter sector

Mon, Jul 10

4:34

Two people remain critical following horrific Hamilton crash

Two people remain critical following horrific Hamilton crash

Mon, Jul 10

2:01

'Heroic' cops praised for pulling occupants from fiery Hamilton crash

'Heroic' cops praised for pulling occupants from fiery Hamilton crash

Sun, Jul 9

2:01

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

Food prices rise at fastest rate since 1987

Food prices rise at fastest rate since 1987

20 mins ago

Search for answers after explosion levels Queensland home

0:20

Search for answers after explosion levels Queensland home

29 mins ago

Britney Spears' memoir already topping bestseller charts

Britney Spears' memoir already topping bestseller charts

42 mins ago

Locals worried by stockpile of same chemical that caused Beirut blast

Locals worried by stockpile of same chemical that caused Beirut blast

2:34pm

Man sets himself alight in arson attack at Melbourne supermarket

1:22

Man sets himself alight in arson attack at Melbourne supermarket

2:13pm

Sleeping in separate beds can 'build desire' with partner

4:41

Sleeping in separate beds can 'build desire' with partner
1
2
3
4
5
6