Israel man evicted from sandstone home 50 years in the making

Over half a century, Nissim Kahlon has transformed a tiny cave on a Mediterranean beach into an elaborate underground labyrinth filled with chiselled tunnels, detailed mosaic floors and a network of staircases and chambers.

He lives in the one-of-a-kind artistic creation, which is a popular destination for local curiosity seekers and Kahlon, 77, is quick to welcome visitors into his subterranean home.

Now, Israel’s government wants him out.

Fifty years after Kahlon moved into the home, Israel’s Environmental Protection Ministry has served him an eviction notice, saying the structure is illegal and threatens Israel’s coastline.

“Instead of encouraging me, they’re denigrating me,” Kahlon said, sitting in his mosaic-tiled living room, rolling a cigarette. The sun glimmered on the sea outside his west-facing windows.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kahlon was living in a tent along the Herzliya beach north of Tel Aviv in 1973 when he says he began scratching into the sandstone cliffs and moved into a cave he carved.

Over time, his simple hole in the wall turned into a real-life sandcastle on steroids, filled with recycled wood, metal, ceramic and stone. Nearly every surface of his main quarters is covered in elaborate mosaics, made from discarded tiles of every colour that he collected from dumpsters in Tel Aviv over the years. Recycled glass bottles serve as decoration and insulation on exterior walls.

Every wall in the labyrinthine complex is curved, and stairways bend and branch through the bedrock to chambers of different design and purpose. The complex has plumbing, a phone line and electric lighting in its many rooms, and Kahlon insists his construction is sturdy.

Inside Nissim Kahlon's sandstone home (Source: Associated Press)

“From the stones I quarry I make a cast and build a wall. There’s no waste here, only material, that’s the logic,” he said. “Everything is useful, there’s no trash.”

Kahlon said he received a demolition order back in 1974 that was never carried out.

Since then, he says has never heard any opposition from the authorities until last year. The eviction is on hold until later this month to give him time to appeal.

ADVERTISEMENT

He acknowledges he never received a building permit, and city hall shut down a beachfront restaurant he opened years ago. But his main argument is that local authorities connected his cave to the electric grid decades ago.

“I am not leaving here. I am ready for them to bury me here,” said Kahlon, a gruff but amiable chatterbox with a grey beard and beret. “I have nowhere to go, I have no other home.”

Kahlon’s friends and family have launched a crowdfunding campaign to help raise money for his legal defence while Kahlon continues to pursue his life’s work.

After an interview with The Associated Press, Kahlon picked himself up, grabbed his walker and a mason’s hammer and commenced chipping away at a nearby tunnel.

“I’m doing something to feel something,” he said. “I can’t sit around all day.”