Huw Edwards named as suspended BBC presenter

6:45am

The BBC presenter who is accused of paying a teenager for sexually explicit photos has been named as Huw Edwards after he was identified publicly by his wife.

Edwards, 61, is one of Britain’s best-known and most authoritative news broadcasters, lead anchor on the BBC’s nighttime news and the face of its election coverage. He led BBC coverage of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in September.

He’s among the broadcaster’s best-paid stars, with an annual salary of at least 435,000 pounds (NZ$875,000).

In a statement, Vicky Flind said her husband was suffering from serious mental health issues and has been hospitalised.

Flind said after “five extremely difficult days for our family” she was naming him “primarily out of concern for his mental well-being and to protect our children.”

“The events of the last few days have greatly worsened matters, he has suffered another serious episode and is now receiving in-patient hospital care where he’ll stay for the foreseeable future," she said.

"Once well enough to do so, he intends to respond to the stories that have been published."

She claimed Edwards was only made aware of the allegations last Thursday.

Huw Edwards.

Huw Edwards. (Source: Getty)

London police have said there’s no evidence Edwards has committed a crime.

Detectives made their decision after speaking with the alleged victim and that person's parents. The parents had complained to The Sun newspaper last week that the BBC had allowed the presenter to remain on air after they told the broadcaster in May that he paid the youth 35,000 pounds (NZ$72,000) starting in 2020 when the person was 17.

As the scandal remained atop the news all week, colleagues at the BBC had called for the unnamed presenter to come forward.

The UK’s publicly funded national broadcaster had not named Edwards, but said it had suspended a male star over the allegations. The BBC said it will continue its investigation into the matter.

A lawyer representing the young person in question, who was not named, told the BBC earlier this week that “nothing inappropriate or unlawful has taken place between our client and the BBC personality.” The lawyer said the allegations reported in The Sun were “rubbish.”

Though the age of sexual consent in Britain is 16, it is a crime to make or possess indecent images of anyone under 18.

