World
AAP

Fire which sparked explosion that ripped apart Qld home 'suspicious'

11:13am

Police are investigating a suspicious fire at a two-storey unit after multiple reports of an explosion north of Brisbane.

First responders were met with large plumes of dark smoke as they rushed to the fire in Murrumba Downs about 1pm on Wednesday.

Police evacuated neighbouring properties and closed off surrounding streets while fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze, which was brought under control two hours later.

The property was completely destroyed as a result of the blaze.

Police have declared a crime scene and investigations are continuing.

While no injuries were reported to emergency services at the time of the incident, detectives are yet to make contact with the occupant of the property.

Social media posts suggest a loud blast was heard in surrounding suburbs, and one person from a neighbouring unit was transported by paramedics with emotional distress.

The cause of the blaze is unknown.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

WorldAustraliaCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

US dentist searched 'how to make murder look like heart attack'

US dentist searched 'how to make murder look like heart attack'

James Craig is accused of lacing his wife's pre-workout protein shakes with poison so he could pursue a relationship with another woman

9:14am

Larry Nassar: Disgraced ex-doctor stabbed after lewd Wimbledon remark

Larry Nassar: Disgraced ex-doctor stabbed after lewd Wimbledon remark

Shane McMillan told prison workers that he attacked Nassar after the sexually abusive ex-US gymnastics team doctor made a comment about wanting to see girls playing in the Wimbledon women’s match

7:57am

Huw Edwards named as suspended BBC presenter

Huw Edwards named as suspended BBC presenter

6:45am

3:28

Man in love triangle blames ex for horror acid attack ambush

Man in love triangle blames ex for horror acid attack ambush

8:50pm

Police seize largest haul of ketamine in Aus history

Police seize largest haul of ketamine in Aus history

8:30pm

'I could've died': Woman on horror dog attack that killed Jack Russell

'I could've died': Woman on horror dog attack that killed Jack Russell

7:50pm

2:45

Latest

Popular

1 min ago

All Blacks: Mo'unga at No.10, McKenzie axed for clash with Boks

All Blacks: Mo'unga at No.10, McKenzie axed for clash with Boks

8 mins ago

BREAKING

Gloriavale: Judge declares ex-residents were employees, not volunteers

2:01

Gloriavale: Judge declares ex-residents were employees, not volunteers

15 mins ago

Alarm as suspended Ponsonby dentist continues to treat patients

Alarm as suspended Ponsonby dentist continues to treat patients

22 mins ago

Speeding motorcyclist dies in crash after not stopping for police

Speeding motorcyclist dies in crash after not stopping for police

48 mins ago

Teen arrested over Titirangi restaurant robbery

4:57

Teen arrested over Titirangi restaurant robbery

11:40am

Semenya 'elated' after ruling in testosterone case

Semenya 'elated' after ruling in testosterone case
1
2
3
4
5
6