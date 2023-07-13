Entertainment
Bang Showbiz

Emily Blunt taking break from acting to focus on family

55 mins ago
Emily Blunt.

Emily Blunt. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Emily Blunt is taking a break from acting to focus on her family.

The Jungle Cruise star - who has daughters Hazel, nine, and Violet, seven, with husband and fellow actor John Krasinski - wants to scale back her work commitments this year to "be there" for her kids for an extended period of time.

Appearing on iHeartPodcast's Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi, she said: "This year, I'm not working.

"I worked quite a bit last year, and my oldest baby is nine, so we're in the last year of single digits."

The 40-year-old actress, who stars in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film Oppenheimer, explained that she wants to be there for certain moments in her daughters' days which "are so important when they're little".

She added: "I just feel there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they're little.

"And it's, ‘Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?'

"And I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch. And I just felt that in my bones."

