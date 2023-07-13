Entertainment
Britney Spears' memoir already topping bestseller charts

27 mins ago
Britney Spears' book cover. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Britney Spears' upcoming bombshell memoir has already shot to the top of the bestseller charts.

Less than 24 hours after the Toxic singer, 41, announced the book was called The Woman in Me and that it will be out on October 24, it has rocketed to the top of Amazon’s best-seller list thanks to pre-orders – with a price tag of around $36 NZD for the hardback edition.

The publishing phenomenon has led Spears' fans to mock her sister Jamie Lynn Spears’ book Things I Should Have Said, as they have been sharing pictures of it on sale for a dollar at bargain stores.

When Jamie published it, Britney fumed it was packed with lies – and branded her sister “scum”.

She ranted on Instagram when the book came out: “Congrats best seller…..The nerve of you to sell a book now and talk s*** but your f****** lying…..I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you’re lying through your teeth about me !!!!”

“I wish the almighty, Lord would could come down and show this whole world that you’re lying and making money off of me !!!! You are scum, Jamie Lynn.”

Spears is said to have been working with ghost writer Sam Lansky on her book, with an insider telling Page Six about the memoir: “The narrative has been shifted time and time again by the media, the paparazzi, Spears' exes and even her own family.

“After being silenced for almost 14 years, she’s ready to take back her voice, something that never should’ve been taken from her in the first place.”

Spears' book is set to tackle her marriages, estrangement from her kids, her controversial conservatorship and her infamous head-shaving incident.

She told fans on her Instagram on July 12 she had to undergo a “lot” of counselling before she felt ready to tackle writing her upcoming tell-all memoir.

She added: “Ok guys so my book is coming out very, very soon.

“I worked my a** off for this book, I had a lot of therapy to get this book done, so you guys better like it. And if you don’t like it, that’s fine too.”

Spears posted a second video on her Instagram that showed her saying a near-identical sentence, but with her husband Sam Asghari, 29, telling her she was doing “too much” in the clip.

It was followed by Spears singing The Beach Boys’ Kokomo in a reference to her upcoming trip to Bermuda.

The book features a topless shot of Britney in her younger years on the cover and the singer has promised it will “at last” tell her story “on my terms”.

