Murder charge in fatal drive-by shooting of 9-year-old Chicago boy

A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal drive-by shooting of a 9-year-old boy attending his grandmother’s birthday party in suburban Chicago, police said today.

Javier Murillo, 37, of Melrose Park, was charged in the shooting of Ulysses Campos, Franklin Park police said in a news release.

The boy was playing in an alley at the time of the shooting on Saturday night, local time.

Four to six shots were fired from a moving vehicle, Franklin Park police director Michael Witz said in a statement Sunday night.

The boy was struck in the chest and died after being taken to a hospital, police said.