More to be revealed on NSW grandmother's tasering: lawyer

7:21pm
It's believed Clare Nowland was carrying a knife when police acted.

The tragic circumstances that led to the tasering of a frail great-grandmother who later died are still being investigated, her family's lawyer says.

"There's a lot more to this incident I suspect," Sam Tierney told Nine's Today program on Wednesday. "It's a very unique set of circumstances."

The family of Clare Nowland is suing the NSW government after the 95-year-old died a week after being tasered in a Cooma nursing home in May.

Nowland, who had dementia and weighed 43 kilograms, was confronted by police while using a walking frame and holding a steak knife.

She was tasered and fell, striking her head on the ground and dying a week later.

"We still don't know the full circumstances of what happened in this tragic incident," Tierney said.

Noland's family has launched civil proceedings against the NSW government.

"At the back of all this is a family that's lost a beloved grandmother ... but I don't think anyone would have faced a situation as unique as this," Tierney said.

In addition to the civil lawsuit, Senior Constable Kristian White has been charged with recklessly causing grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault over the tasering.

Tierney said the family "don't want to cut across anything that's happening in the criminal process involving Kristian White".

Snr Const White is yet to enter a plea and the matter will return to court on September 6. The civil case has been adjourned until August 24.

