World
AAP

Man in love triangle blames ex for horror acid attack ambush

8:50pm
Firefighters respond to the alleged acid attack in May 2022.

Firefighters respond to the alleged acid attack in May 2022. (Source: Nine)

An Adelaide man, who threw a bucket of acid over his victim, committed the cowardly and unprovoked attack at the request of his former partner, a court has been told.

Anthony James Lloyd's attack on Geoffrey McLean came in May 2022, just a few months before McLean's alleged murder in an unrelated incident.

Armed with a bucket of alcohol and hydrochloric acid, Lloyd threw the liquid towards the 55-year-old, hitting his face, shoulder, arm and back.

"Mr McLean immediately felt a cold burning sensation and pain," District Court Judge Joanne Tracey said in sentencing on Wednesday.

"His breathing was affected and the taste of the chemical was burning his throat."

Judge Tracey said Lloyd also tried to set his victim on fire and in the wrestling that followed McLean had three teeth pulled loose.

He sustained serious burns, including some on his back which were full thickness.

The judge said that while Lloyd had split from his former partner, who was then in a relationship with the victim, the 63-year-old was still besotted with her.

"You are said to have lent her money, purchased a car for her and provided her with accommodation," Judge Tracey said.

In the three months before the attack, the woman had made serious allegations about McLean's behaviour towards her and had asked Lloyd to get him out of the house by hurting him.

After the woman rejected his suggestion she go to the police, Lloyd said she finally wore him down.

The judge said she accepted Lloyd was genuinely remorseful and could not understand his offending, believing he was motivated by whatever the woman wanted from him.

"This was a serious, unprovoked attack on Mr McLean," she said.

"Your offending was voluntary, premeditated and cowardly."

Taking into account his guilty plea to aggravated causing serious harm, Judge Tracey jailed him for five years and six months with a non-parole period of three years.

WorldCrime and JusticeAustralia

SHARE ME

More Stories

Police seize largest haul of ketamine in Aus history

Police seize largest haul of ketamine in Aus history

Australian Federal Police have uncovered the largest ketamine smuggle operation in the countries history.

8:30pm

'I could've died': Woman on horror dog attack that killed Jack Russell

'I could've died': Woman on horror dog attack that killed Jack Russell

The Australian woman who ran into a creek to escape two attacking dogs says she is lucky to be alive, but her dog succumbed to its injuries.

7:50pm

2:45

More to be revealed on NSW grandmother's tasering: lawyer

More to be revealed on NSW grandmother's tasering: lawyer

7:21pm

Jock Zonfrillo's widow shares how kids remember their dad

Jock Zonfrillo's widow shares how kids remember their dad

6:20pm

Murder charge in fatal drive-by shooting of 9-year-old Chicago boy

Murder charge in fatal drive-by shooting of 9-year-old Chicago boy

5:53pm

Girl overjoyed after pony stolen on 10th birthday returned safely

Girl overjoyed after pony stolen on 10th birthday returned safely

5:09pm

Latest

Popular

9:40pm

Tourists wanting perfect pic warned away from Iceland eruption

Tourists wanting perfect pic warned away from Iceland eruption

9:20pm

USWNT already flexing pull power with first training in Auckland

2:22

USWNT already flexing pull power with first training in Auckland

9:05pm

Good as Gold: Dunedin woman praised for keeping community warm

4:27

Good as Gold: Dunedin woman praised for keeping community warm

8:50pm

Man in love triangle blames ex for horror acid attack ambush

Man in love triangle blames ex for horror acid attack ambush

8:35pm

Massey University staff 'furious' about further cuts - union

Massey University staff 'furious' about further cuts - union

8:30pm

Police seize largest haul of ketamine in Aus history

Police seize largest haul of ketamine in Aus history
1
2
3
4
5
6