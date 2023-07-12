World
AAP

Former Qantas pilot oversaw family wills as fake lawyer

4:04pm
A Qantas Boeing 737-800

A Qantas Boeing 737-800 (Source: Getty)

A former Qantas pilot pretended to be a lawyer because he wanted to change the direction of his life, a court has heard.

Nathaniel Whitehall, 55, was fined $4500 and served a one-year good behaviour order at Downing Centre Local Court today.

"Unqualified people practising as solicitors place their clients in very difficult positions," prosecutor David Viney said.

"If any of these matters caused harm or damages to clients then they would be in the position of not having insurance coverage."

After flying Qantas planes for more than 20 years, Whitehall took early retirement in 2020, seeking to "move in a new direction".

He then began working for a Newcastle conveyancing company, and prepared and witnessed the signing of multiple family wills while pretending to be a lawyer.

He also legally represented a woman for a traffic infringement in Belmont Local Court in late 2020, and signed a water access licence.

Whitehall represented himself throughout his proceedings and told the court he did not gain or benefit anything from his legal sham.

"I was, in some cases, just simply helping out a friend or a colleague," he said on Wednesday.

Magistrate Juliana Crofts said the offences were below the mid-range but she was concerned about his lack of remorse.

"The way the matter was run before the court does seem to indicate a lack of understanding as to the seriousness of the offending," she said during sentencing.

Whitehall has 28 days to pay his fine and will be released from his community order in July next year.

WorldCrime and JusticeAustralia

SHARE ME

More Stories

Girl overjoyed after pony stolen on 10th birthday returned safely

Girl overjoyed after pony stolen on 10th birthday returned safely

Adelaide girl Alexis Latham was "devastated" when she woke to the news Sammy had been taken.

17 mins ago

Reported explosion rips apart Queensland home

Reported explosion rips apart Queensland home

Aerial images show significant damage to at least two houses.

4:10pm

0:20

Smuggler jailed over 39 migrants who suffocated to death in UK lorry

Smuggler jailed over 39 migrants who suffocated to death in UK lorry

3:12pm

US man sentenced for fatally shooting girl jumping on trampoline

US man sentenced for fatally shooting girl jumping on trampoline

2:24pm

Elizabeth Holmes on track for early release from prison

Elizabeth Holmes on track for early release from prison

12:53pm

Leslie Van Houten, follower of cult leader Charles Manson, freed

Leslie Van Houten, follower of cult leader Charles Manson, freed

8:02am

Latest

Popular

17 mins ago

Girl overjoyed after pony stolen on 10th birthday returned safely

Girl overjoyed after pony stolen on 10th birthday returned safely

31 mins ago

'Pretty desperate move' - Luxon hits out at Hipkins over taxes

0:46

'Pretty desperate move' - Luxon hits out at Hipkins over taxes

44 mins ago

Body of missing Palmerston North woman found at beach

Body of missing Palmerston North woman found at beach

4:27pm

Semenya wins human rights case against testosterone rules

Semenya wins human rights case against testosterone rules

4:26pm

Thinking she'd die, Whakaari survivor recalls clutching husband's hand

1:23

Thinking she'd die, Whakaari survivor recalls clutching husband's hand

4:10pm

Reported explosion rips apart Queensland home

0:20

Reported explosion rips apart Queensland home
1
2
3
4
5
6