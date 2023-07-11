Sweden moves closer to NATO membership after Turkey deal

Sweden's membership of NATO took a big step forward today after Turkey agreed to remove one of the last major roadblocks in return for help in reviving Turkey's own chances of joining the European Union.

At talks in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius, where US President Joe Biden and his NATO counterparts are meeting for a two-day summit starting Tuesday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan committed to put the Nordic country’s accession protocol before Parliament “as soon as possible," the head of NATO said.

“This is an historic day because we have a clear commitment by Turkey to submit the ratification documents to the Grand National Assembly, and to work also with the assembly to ensure ratification,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters after a series of high-stakes meetings.

Sweden’s NATO accession has been held up by objections from Turkey since last year. The Turkish parliament's ratification of the accession protocol is one of the last steps in the process.

Stoltenberg made the announcement after talks with Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on the eve of a NATO summit in Lithuania.

”Today we took a very big step on the road toward complete ratification,” Kristersson said.

There was no comment from Erdogan on the move, which many saw as linked in part to Turkey's demands on other issues, particularly Erdogan's desire for support for European Union membership from European leaders and for F-16 fighter jets from the United States.

It's unclear when the Nordic country’s membership might be approved, but the agreement appears to have taken the issue off the agenda of the summit, which was meant to focus uniquely on the war in Ukraine and Kyiv's own membership aspirations.

In a statement, Biden welcomed the agreement and said he will work with Turkey “on enhancing defence and deterrence in the Euro-Atlantic area. I look forward to welcoming Prime Minister Kristersson and Sweden as our 32nd NATO Ally.”

Biden's reference to enhancing Turkey’s defense capability was a nod to Biden’s commitment to help Turkey acquire new F-16s, according to a US administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to comment.

The Biden administration has backed Turkey’s desire to buy 40 new F-16s as well as modernisation kits from the U.S. It’s a move some in Congress, most notably Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez, D-N.J, have opposed over Turkey blocking NATO membership for Sweden, its human rights record, its relations with Greece and other concerns.

In Washington, however, Menendez said he was “continuing to have my reservations” on providing the planes to Turkey. If the Biden administration can show that Turkey wouldn't use the F-16s belligerently against other NATO members, particularly its neighbor Greece, “then there may be a way forward," Menendez told reporters.

In exchange for Turkey's help with NATO, Sweden has agreed to help unblock Turkey's progress towards joining the European Union, which has been on hold since 2018.