Plane crash lands, plunges through roof in LA

9:46pm
This image taken from video and provided by KABC-7 TV shows a single-engine plane crashed nose-first into the roof of a hangar at Long Beach Airport in Southern California.

This image taken from video and provided by KABC-7 TV shows a single-engine plane crashed nose-first into the roof of a hangar at Long Beach Airport in Southern California.

A pilot escaped with only minor injuries after a single-engine plane crashed nose-first into the roof of a hangar at a Southern California airport, local authorities said.

The crash happened around Monday 2.30pm (local time) while the pilot of the Cessna 172 was “practising landings and takeoffs" at Long Beach Airport, south of Los Angeles, the US Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

(Source: Associated Press)

A video aired by local news outlet ABC 7 showed the nose of the plane embedded in the hangar's roof, with the tail sticking straight up.

The pilot, who was the only person on board, had to be extricated from the wreckage and was hospitalized with minor injuries, the news station said.

(Source: Associated Press)

About 45 gallons of fuel leaked from the plane after the crash, the local fire department said. The US FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

