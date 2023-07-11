World
AAP

Disgraced Aus war hero appeals defamation loss

5:41pm
Ben Roberts-Smith.

Ben Roberts-Smith. (Source: Getty)

Court findings that Ben Roberts-Smith committed war crimes while in Afghanistan could be under threat in a legal appeal by the Victoria Cross recipient.

In June, Roberts-Smith suffered a massive defeat after the Federal Court dismissed his defamation cases over reports he was involved in a number of unlawful actions as an SAS corporal, including the murder of four unarmed prisoners.

On Tuesday, he filed his appeals of these findings seeking to revive claims that Nine-owned publishers The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald plus The Canberra Times defamed him in their reports.

The articles, published in 2018, included claims Roberts-Smith kicked a handcuffed man off a cliff and ordered his execution, and machine-gunned another prisoner, taking his prosthetic leg home as a souvenir drinking vessel.

The three media firms hailed the dismissal of the cases as a significant win and are now seeking their legal costs from the former soldier as well as from the Seven Network and Kerry Stokes' private firm Australian Capital Equity, which financially supported the lawsuits.

In November 2020, a report into alleged war crimes by special forces in Afghanistan was released finding credible evidence 39 civilians and prisoners were unlawfully killed by Australian troops while two others were subject to cruelty from 2007 to 2013.

Two years later, more than 40 alleged offences were under investigation.

Roberts-Smith has not been charged and maintains his innocence. 

WorldAustraliaCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Family of tasered 95-year-old grandmother suing NSW government

Family of tasered 95-year-old grandmother suing NSW government

Clare Nowland died one week after the incident.

3:46pm

Meta 'aspires' to label state-affiliated accounts on Threads

Meta 'aspires' to label state-affiliated accounts on Threads

The company says its current community guidelines apply to the new social media platform, but admits new measures might be needed.

3:20pm

Chicago boy, 9, dies in drive-by shooting at grandmother's party

Chicago boy, 9, dies in drive-by shooting at grandmother's party

8:27am

US soccer coach charged with child rape after photos found on phone

US soccer coach charged with child rape after photos found on phone

7:04am

Disgraced sport doctor Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times in prison

Disgraced sport doctor Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times in prison

5:40am

Police officer to go on trial over $266k stolen in 3 casino heists

Police officer to go on trial over $266k stolen in 3 casino heists

Mon, Jul 10

Latest

Popular

20 mins ago

Five ways to embrace Matariki this year

6:56

Five ways to embrace Matariki this year

38 mins ago

Girl, 10, auctioning off chip with heart-shaped hole on Trade Me

3:39

Girl, 10, auctioning off chip with heart-shaped hole on Trade Me

48 mins ago

Former All Black Hayman seriously injured in training accident

Former All Black Hayman seriously injured in training accident

7:02pm

Porirua suspicious death: Police release name of dead man

0:36

Porirua suspicious death: Police release name of dead man

6:38pm

ACT MP to retire from Parliament

ACT MP to retire from Parliament

6:38pm

KiwiSaver 'gender gap' increases 5% in one year

2:09

KiwiSaver 'gender gap' increases 5% in one year
1
2
3
4
5
6