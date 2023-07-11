Politics

rnz.co.nz

ACT MP to retire from Parliament

6:38pm
ACT MP Damien Smith will retire from Parliament at the election in October.

ACT MP Damien Smith will retire from Parliament at the election in October. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

ACT MP Damien Smith will retire from Parliament at the election in October.

Party leader announced Smith's decision in a statement on Tuesday afternoon, thanking him for his service and hard work.

"His distinctly Irish cheer and optimism will be missed, and the ACT caucus wishes him all the best for the future," Seymour said.

"He came to politics from a successful banking career in multiple countries and has used that expertise in Parliament, particularly with his member's bill to liberalise our overseas investment laws and to bring about common-sense changes to the CCCFA."

Smith said he felt lucky to have been part of a high-performing group of MPs who wanted a better future for New Zealand.

ACT president Henry Lynch said it was a shame to see Smith move on, but the party was optimistic about new talent heading into the October election.

The decision comes ahead of ACT's list ranking process this weekend.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandAucklandPolitics

SHARE ME

More Stories

Govt appoints Grocery Commissioner to 'hold sector to account'

Govt appoints Grocery Commissioner to 'hold sector to account'

Pierre van Heerden says he's "excited and passionate" about his new role.

6:21pm

4:14

Te Huia train banned from central Auckland after safety incidents

Te Huia train banned from central Auckland after safety incidents

Waikato Regional Council committee's deputy chair said the restriction of the service to a station on the outskirts of Auckland was "bitterly disappointing".

5:11pm

Raw footage of Whakaari / White Island eruption plays in court

Raw footage of Whakaari / White Island eruption plays in court

3:50pm

1:27

Watchdog backs keeping text message about Kiri Allan secret

Watchdog backs keeping text message about Kiri Allan secret

2:58pm

Auckland aggravated robbery sees victim hit, kicked in head

Auckland aggravated robbery sees victim hit, kicked in head

11:11am

Sepuloni 'unaware' dawn raids would continue after 2021 apology

Sepuloni 'unaware' dawn raids would continue after 2021 apology

10:29am

8:07

Latest

Popular

21 mins ago

Five ways to embrace Matariki this year

6:56

Five ways to embrace Matariki this year

39 mins ago

Girl, 10, auctioning off chip with heart-shaped hole on Trade Me

3:39

Girl, 10, auctioning off chip with heart-shaped hole on Trade Me

49 mins ago

Former All Black Hayman seriously injured in training accident

Former All Black Hayman seriously injured in training accident

7:02pm

Porirua suspicious death: Police release name of dead man

0:36

Porirua suspicious death: Police release name of dead man

6:38pm

ACT MP to retire from Parliament

ACT MP to retire from Parliament

6:38pm

KiwiSaver 'gender gap' increases 5% in one year

2:09

KiwiSaver 'gender gap' increases 5% in one year
1
2
3
4
5
6